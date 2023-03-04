The lowly Detroit Pistons will make the trip to “Believe Land” to tip off with the Cleveland Cavaliers this Saturday evening. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Pistons-Cavaliers prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Stuck in the midst of a six-game losing streak while also having lost nine of their last ten overall, it is hard to argue against the fact that the Pistons have been one of the worst teams that the NBA has had to offer this season. Sitting on only 15 wins on the year, Detroit has also gone 7-23 out on the road and are officially in desperation mode to see themselves return to the win column.

As for the Cavaliers, the exact opposite could not be more said, as Cleveland currently occupies the four-seed out east. Surprisingly enough, the Cavs have only recorded one win in their previous four games combined, and they also let one get away the last time out that resulted in a 117-113 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Only 1.5 games back of the Sixers for the third seed in the conference, there is certainly a lot on the line for the Cavs moving forward.

Here are the Pistons-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Cavaliers Odds

Detroit Pistons: +15.5 (-108)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -15.5 (-112)

Over: 218 (-110)

Under: 218 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Indiana

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

There’s the good, the bad, and the Detroit Pistons. Although Detroit doesn’t quite own the worst record in the league to themselves, the Pistons will certainly be in the running for a high-end lottery pick by the regular season’s conclusion.

When taking a closer look at this roster as a whole, Detroit has posted a not-too-shabby 28-32 mark against the spread in comparison to their 15-48 overall record overall. Yes, it has been a hot minute since Detroit was able to come out victorious, but if there his any aspect of this contest that the Pistons can take advantage of, look no further than their ability to force turnovers from time to time in the steals department that could also result in some points in transition. On both ends of the floor this season, it has been a mighty struggle to stay productive, so putting together a phenomenal effort and forcing the Cavs to be uncomfortable in their offensive sets will be critical.

Fortunately enough, it appears that Detroit’s leading scorer in Bojan Bogdanovic is in line to play yet again as he recently returned from a one-game absence after dealing with some soreness in his Achilles heel. In order for Detroit to cover the spread in this one out on the road, there is no doubt that Bojan will need to carry the load from the perimeter and even inside the paint.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

In year one of having Donovan Mitchell reside in the city of Cleveland which is mockingly called “The Mistake by the Lake,” the Cavs certainly have championship aspirations with a 39-26 record overall.

At first glance, the Cavaliers have definitely given their loyal bettors some extra cash with a 34-28 record against the spread, as they often have exactly what it takes to cover against whoever they suit up for action against. Clearly, the best part of Cleveland’s game is their efficiency when it comes to the guys not named Donovan Mitchell. Alas, whether it is the shifty floor general in Darius Garland putting his matchups in the spin cycle or center Jarrett Allen sending balls back with emphatic blocks in the paint, this team has an uncanny amount of playmakers that can get the job done at any point of a game. Expect the performances of other Cavaliers not including Mitchell for Cleveland to ensure themselves with a covering of the spread.

Most importantly, Cleveland’s biggest strength happens to fall on the shoulders of a swarming defense that takes no time in apologizing to their opposition. Owning the top-scoring defense in the entire league at 106.7 points per game, the Cavaliers guard phenomenally inside the paint, from the perimeter, and even excels at creating havoc by causing turnovers. On paper, the Pistons are prone to giving the ball away at times, so be on the lookout for Cleveland to exploit Detroit’s youth and inexperience to their advantage.

Final Pistons-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Despite the line sitting at a massive 15.5 points, the Pistons will be missing a slew of players due to injury. Not to mention, Cleveland has been of the league’s best home teams this season and they should not be expected to undergo a letdown performance in this one.

Final Pistons-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -15.5 (-112)