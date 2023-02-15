The Detroit Pistons will travel to take on the Boston Celtics in a Wednesday matchup at the TD Garden in Boston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pistons-Celtics prediction and pick, laid out below.

Detroit has been downright awful this season, with a 15-43 record placing them in last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons have lost 10 of their last 13 games, giving up over 110 points in all 13 contests. Head coach Dwane Casey’s squad is in for the long haul for this rebuild.

Boston has surged to first place in the Eastern Conference with a 41-17 record. The Celtics have gone 6-5 following their impressive nine game winning streak that helped ring in the new year. Joe Mazzulla should receive serious consideration for Coach of the Year honors.

Here are the Pistons-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Celtics Odds

Detroit Pistons: +7.5 (-112)

Boston Celtics: -7.5 (-108)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Celtics

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Boston

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team with 21.7 points per game, shooting 40.8 percent from behind the arc. Last year’s fifth-overall pick Jaden Ivey has averaged 15.2 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. Alec Burks, who plays almost exclusively off the bench, has averaged 13.0 points per game on 42.3 percent shooting from three-point land. Jalen Duren leads the team with 8.8 rebounds per game. Big man Isaiah Stewart is second on the team with 8.1 rebounds, also averaging 11.4 points per game. Saddiq Bey has averaged 14.8 points per game, which ranks third on the team. More noteworthy is his ability to protect the basketball, averaging just 1.0 turnover per game. San Antonio has only forced 14.0 turnovers per game. Killian Hayes has taken over point guard duties with Cunningham out and has averaged 5.8 assists per game, which would be a career-high.

Detroit has averaged just 112.3 points per game, which is 25th in the league. Adding to the team’s struggles, Detroit’s defense has allowed the second most points per game at 119.7.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston is a two-man show, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum leads the team with 30.5 points and 8.6 rebounds, ranking second with 4.5 assists per game. Brown ranks second with 26.5 points per game, adding 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Brown will miss an indefinite amount of time after a facial fracture last week. Malcolm Brogdon ranks third on the team with 14.5 points per game, with all 49 of his appearances coming off the bench. Marcus Smart leads the team with 7.2 assists, adding 11.1 points per game, but will miss another week or two with an ankle injury. Derrick White is the fifth and final Celtic to average double-digit points, putting up 11.8 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting.

Boston has a lethal offense, ranking third in the league by putting up an impressive 117.7 points per game. Boston also ranks seventh by draining their three-pointers at a 37.6 percent clip. Not to be outdone, the Celtics’ defense ranks sixth by holding opponents to 111.8 points per game. The Celtics also rank seventh with 5.3 blocks per game.

Final Pistons-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Even severely shorthanded, Boston should have no problem with this Detroit squad. Boston rolls and will score a ton.

Final Pistons-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston -7.5 (-108), over 224.5 (-110)