Two teams trying to avoid the cellars of their respective conferences will meet up for action on this NBA Friday as the Detroit Pistons battle the San Antonio Spurs in the Alamo City. It is time to check out our NBA odds series where our Pistons-Spurs prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.

Entering this one with a less than appealing 11-30 record through the team’s first half of the 2022-2023 regular season schedule, the Pistons are fresh off of a gritty and convincing 122-119 win over the shorthanded Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

As for the Spurs, San Antonio has had similar struggles out in the Western Conference as they have tallied a 12-26 record up to this point. Unlike Detroit who has managed to come away victorious in two of their previous three games, the Spurs are in the midst of an ugly three-game winning streak that has been very unfriendly. Nevertheless, San Antonio will. be returning home to their fans and will embark on two straight games there.

Here are the Pistons-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-Spurs Odds

Detroit Pistons: +1.5 (-112)

San Antonio Spurs: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Spurs

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Believe it or not, but very slowly the Pistons are beginning to show glimpses of the kind of potential that they possess each night out on the hardwood. Their latest example of this was in an exciting road victory against the defending champs in the Warriors when Shaddiq Bey was able to drain a last-second three as time expired to give Detroit the edge. Keep in mind, Detroit has only been able to reel off six road wins overall which makes Wednesday’s triumph that much more impressive.

Regardless, having a repeat of that performance out on the road for the second consecutive game will be a tall task, as it may be up to Bojan Bogdanovic to carry the load offensively like he did the last time he suited up for action. Against the Warriors, the lethal shooting guard was feeling his shot from all angles on the floor as he finished with a team-high 29 points while connecting on five three-pointers throughout the evening. On the season, Bogdanovic has been filling up the stat sheet for Detroit with his solid 21.1 PPG and is arguably the biggest threat to the Spurs on the offensive end of the floor.

Other than Bogdanovic’s shooting prowess, Detroit would benefit greatly if they could find some sort of consistency that has often eluded them many times before. Not only do they give up a flurry of points at times defensively, but they also struggle in forcing turnovers. If Detroit cannot get dirty and make life difficult for the Spurs when it comes to taking care of the basketball and getting off to a fast start, then they may not be able to dig themselves out of that hole.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

While their record suggests that may not be as bad as the Pistons, recent play may say that Detroit is the better team at the moment. No matter what, both sides have not played up to snuff so far this year and even with low preseason expectations for San Antonio, they are well aware that they can be competing a whole lot better moving forward.

After a slew of games that saw the Spurs take on respectable opponents in the Knicks and Nets taking place out east in the Big Apple, San Antonio can possibly look forward in finding some solace when going up against this Pistons defense. While the Spurs have no room to talk since they currently rank as the worst-rated defense in all of professional basketball, tonight’s duel with Detroit could serve as a get-right game for a San Antonio squad that desperately needs a win.

At first glance, the Spurs must find a way to get their best players the ball as much as possible. While anyone in the NBA is capable of logging in some good minutes from time to time, guys like Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl will be asked to contribute even more with forward Devin Vassell recently undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery that will sideline him indefinitely. In fact, the guards on this team tend to run a fantastic pick-and-roll set when executed to perfection. Combine this with Poeltl’s decent shooting range as a center, and the Spurs are a tough team to stop. Not to mention, getting out in transition and remaining as the aggressor on fast breaks could prove to go a long way for San Antonio as well.

Final Pistons-Spurs Prediction & Pick

This intriguing duel could be like a car crash you can’t keep your eyes off of, but at least it should be entertaining right? Despite not being at 100%, the Spurs get the job done here at home and cover the -1.5 point spread.

Final Pistons-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Spurs -1.5 (-108)