By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Detroit Pistons (10-30) take on the Golden State Warriors (20-18) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 10:10 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Warriors prediction and pick.

Detroit has gone 1-2 coming into the fourth of a five-game road trip and sits in last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons covered 49% of their games while 59% of their games have gone over the projected point total. Golden State has won five in a row to bump them into ninth place in the Western Conference. The Warriors covered 49% of their games while 57% of their games have gone over. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. The Pistons took the first matchup 128-114 in Detroit back in October.

Here are the Pistons-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Warriors Odds

Detroit Pistons: +6.5 (-108)

Golden State Warriors: -6.5 (-112)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

*Watch Pistons & Warriors games LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit should feel confident in their chances to cover the spread thanks to their earlier win over the Warriors. The Pistons withstood a combined 62 points from Steph Curry and Jordan Poole to come away with the 14-point victory. While that game did come from the friendly confines of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, the Pistons now get to face off against a Golden State team still missing Curry. While the teams have headed in opposite directions since that game, the Pistons should feel good about their offensive chances against Golden State’s 26th-ranked defense.

Forward Saddiq Bey and Bojan Bogdanovic have been some of the lone bright spots on a brutal Pistons squad. Bey is the X-factor tonight acting as arguably their highest-ceiling player on a night-to-night basis. Although he is averaging just 13.8 PPG, Bey has shown the ability to go off on numerous occasions. He’s dropped 25+ points five times this season and the Pistons have gone 3-2 in those games. That included their win over Golden State earlier in the season when Bey drained four threes en route to his 28 points. While his production varies, he has the potential to swing a rather large spread tonight with another strong performance.

While Bey’s production is hit or miss, forward Bojan Bogdanovic is one of the most consistent players in the league. The wing averages 20.8 PPG while shooting an efficient 48% from the field. He’s been the subject of numerous trade rumors as contending teams seek his services. Tonight he should have some success as he previously scored 21 points on just eight shot attempts in their earlier win over the Warriors.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Golden State is playing its best basketball of the season right now as they’ve strung together five straight wins. This is despite star Steph Curry being out due to injuries. The Warriors should feel good about their chances of covering tonight thanks to their explosive offense. Golden State plays fast (first in pace), shares the ball (second in assist rate), and makes a lot of threes (first in threes per game). They have an excellent opportunity to continue to put up points against Detroit’s 29th-ranked defense.

Guards Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have been playing some of the best basketball of their careers in recent games and they give Golden State a great chance to cover tonight. Since Curry went down, Thompson has averaged 25.4 PPG. He’s been lethal from three during that span, averaging nearly five made threes per game while shooting them at a 39% clip. He’s coming off his best game of the year as well. In their double-overtime win over Atlanta, Klay scored a season-high 54 points. The sharpshooter nailed 10-21 threes in the win and has now made 25 threes across his last four games.

Poole, too, has been playing very well of late. He scored 28 points in their most recent matchup while chipping in six assists and five rebounds. He tore the Pistons up in their earlier meeting, scoring 30 points and draining five threes. Poole has averaged 29.1 PPG since Curry went down as he’s cemented himself as their primary option without Steph. Matched up with a weak Detroit defense, Poole should be in for yet another productive night.

Final Pistons-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Golden State has been playing very well as of late and is the single-best home team in the NBA (17-2). I expect them to roll against one of the league’s worst teams especially considering that it’s a revenge game.

Final Pistons-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -6.5 (-112)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Warriors

TV: Bally Detroit, NBCS Bay Area

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT