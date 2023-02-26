The Toronto Raptors will attempt a season-sweep as they face the Cleveland Cavaliers. We’re in Ohio sharing our NBA odds series, making a Raptors-Cavaliers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Raptors are coming off a gritty 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Somehow, the Raptors prevailed despite only shooting 37.5 percent from the field, 26.9 percent from the 3-point line, and 64.7 percent from the free-throw line. But their defense also held Detroit to 40.4 percent shooting and 25 percent from the triples. Moreover, the Raptors forced 13 turnovers. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 29 points.

The Cavs suffered a 136-119 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in their last contest. Significantly, Darius Garland led the Cavs with 33 points, while Donovan Mitchell added 19 points. Jarrett Allen added 19 points and nine rebounds. Subsequently, the offense was not the issue. The defense performed terribly, allowing the Hawks to shoot 58.8 percent from the field and 53.6 percent from the 3-point line. Moreover, the Hawks also converted 21 of their 23 free throws. The Cavs also lost the battle of the boards 42-35.

The Raptors come into this game with a record of 30-31. Unfortunately, they are only 11-18 on the road. The Raptors remain hot, going 7-3 over their previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 38-25. The Cavs are also 25-7 at home. Moreover, the Cavaliers are 7-3 over their past 10 games.

The Raptors have stunningly won all three games against the Cavaliers. Significantly, the Raptors defeated the Cavaliers 108-105 and 100-88 in the two home games. The Raptors also went into Cleveland and won 118-107. Conversely, the Cavs have gone 6-4 over the last 10 games against the Raptors.

Here are the Raptors-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Cavaliers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +7 (-112)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -7 (-108)

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers

TV: BSOH, TSN

Stream: NBA

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors are a mediocre team. However, they have handled the Cavaliers incredibly well this season and will look to complete a rare season-series sweep. The Raptors have swept the Cavaliers once over 22 years when they completed this in 2019-2020. However, the last 4-game sweep happened in 2000-2021.

Siakam leads Toronto into Cleveland with the goal of staying alive in the playoff race. Moreover, they face a team they could meet in the playoffs. Fred Van Vleet did not play in Friday’s contest, and his status for Sunday is uncertain. However, Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby are around and can provide the spark the Raptors need to snag the victory. The Raptors have enjoyed the results from Jakob Poeltl, who has averaged 15.8 points per game over four games since coming over to Toronto from the San Antonio Spurs in a trade.

The Raptors need to improve their shooting, as they rank 26th in field goal shooting percentage and 27th in 3-point shooting percentage. Meanwhile, the Raptors also rank 16th from the charity stripe. The Raptors are also 18th in rebounds, highlighting a need for improvement on the boards. But the Raptors are also the best ball-handling team in the association, ranking first in turnovers. Likewise, the Raptors play tight defense, ranking sixth in blocked shots.

The Raptors will cover the 7-point spread if they can replicate what they did in the three victories over Cleveland. Therefore, they must convert their scoring chances and stop Mitchell and Garland from taking over.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA. However, they cannot seem to beat the Raptors, regardless of how hard they try. Cleveland must figure out a way to topple Toronto.

Mitchell and Garland are the focal points of this offense. Moreover, they make things go, and they must hit their stride to give the Cavs a chance. But the Cavs will also need some supplementary support. Thus, Evan Mobley must play well and continue to hit his stride. Allen must also excel on the boards while converting his shooting opportunities. The Cavs need these four to play well, and they must get past Toronto’s stifling defense.

The Cavs come into this game with a field-goal shooting percentage that ranks fifth in the association. Likewise, they are 12th from beyond the arc. The Cavaliers are also 17th at the charity stripe, displaying their inconsistency from the line. Moreover, the Cavs rank 23rd in rebounds, despite having two good rebounders in Garland Allen. The Cavaliers also rank 21st in blocked shots, showing a lack of defense on most nights.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if their “big four” can get going. Then, they must win the battle of the boards.

Final Raptors-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are the better team. However, the Raptors know how to play them. Take the Raptors to cover the spread and make the Cavs earn the win.

Final Raptors-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors: +7 (-112)