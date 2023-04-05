The Boston Celtics (54-25) host the Toronto Raptors (40-39) on Wednesday for an Eastern Conference clash with playoff implications. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:40pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Celtics prediction and pick and information on how to watch.

This is the third clash between these two teams, with a fourth meeting set for Friday. Boston won the first meeting, 116-110 on Dec. 5 and beat the Raptors again, 106-104 on Jan. 21. The first two meetings were in Toronto; the next two are in Boston.

Here are the Raptors-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Celtics Odds

Toronto Raptors: +1.5 (-108)

Boston Celtics: -1.5 (-112)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto has won five of its last six games and continues to climb the Eastern Conference standings ahead of a play-in bid. The Raptors are at full strength as well, with Gary Trent returning to action.

Trent has missed the team’s last seven games with elbow and back injuries but has been cleared to play. He scored at least 20 points in each of the first two clashes with the Celtics and he should make a significant impact.

A potential X-factor here is standout point guard Fred VanVleet, who just became the second undrafted player in NBA history to record at least 20 points and 20 assists in a single game in Sunday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets. VanVleet missed the second clash against the Celtics on January 21 and struggled immensely in the first meeting, scoring just eight points.

VanVleet’s been performing very well as of late, averaging 22.4 points over Toronto’s last 11 games.

Pascal Siakam, the team’s leading scorer, will also play a colossal role in a potential upset win. The 29-year-old power forward scored 29 points in each of the first two meetings against the Celtics.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics haven’t lost a home game in a month—a double-overtime defeat against the Knicks. They still have a slim shot at securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but they would need to win their final three games and have Milwaukee lose its last three games, which includes matchups against Chicago, Memphis and Toronto.

Boston could have its hands full Wednesday night, as Jayson Tatum (hip) and Marcus Smart (neck) are both out. Al Horford has also been ruled out due to low back stiffness.

Tatum struggled in Tuesday night’s hard-fought loss in Philadelphia, but he also missed the second meeting with the Raptors on January 21, when Jaylen Brown (27 points), Grant Williams (25 points) and Malcolm Brogdon (23 points) tormenting Toronto’s fifth-rated defense (111.5 points per game allowed).

Still, Tatum’s absence would be felt on both ends of the court, as he’s the team’s leading scorer, with a whopping 30.6 points per game. The Celtics also rank second in the NBA with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game, and Tatum leads the way in the department as well, averaging 7.8.

Final Raptors-Celtics Prediction & Pick

It wouldn’t be shocking if this game was more of an underwhelming slugfest on the second half of a back-to-back set for both teams. Regardless, these Eastern Conference foes have nearly identical records against the spread (42-37 for Boston; 40-37-2 for Toronto). When in doubt, trust the red-hot team that we know is at full strength and has added motivation while fighting for a play-in spot.

Final Raptors-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Toronto +1.5 (-108)