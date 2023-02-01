The Toronto Raptors (23-29) visit the Utah Jazz (26-26) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Jazz prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Toronto has lost two of their last three games and sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors covered 50% of their games while 56% went over the projected point total. Utah is coming off a big road win over Dallas and sits in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz covered 56% of their games while 55% went over. This will be the first of two meetings between the cross-conference foes.

Here are the Raptors-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Jazz Odds

Toronto Raptors: +3 (-110)

Utah Jazz: -3 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Jazz

TV: Sportsnet, ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto has had a disappointing season thus far as they are at serious risk of missing the play-in game altogether. That being said, the Raptors have a great chance to cover as road underdogs tonight thanks to their solid two-way play. While the Raptors are below-average offensively, they excel at running the fast-break. Toronto ranks third in fast-break scoring (17.6 PPG) – something they’ll look to utilize early and often against a Utah team allowing the third-most fast-break points per game (16.6 Opp. PPG). While they aren’t highly efficient otherwise, Toronto does an incredible job taking care of the ball as they average the fewest turnovers in the league (11.8 TOPG).

If Toronto is going to cover tonight it will likely need a big performance from star Pascal Siakam. The do-it-all forward averages 25.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 6.3 APG. In addition to leading his team in both scoring and rebounding, Siakam shoots an efficient 47% from the floor. While his production has waned in recent weeks, a great matchup awaits him tonight as the Jazz allowed the 10th-most points per game.

For as good as Siakam has been for the entirety of the season, point guard Fred VanVleet has been near as impressive in recent games. Across his last five games, VanVleet averaged 21.6 PPG and 7.2 APG. A skilled playmaker and shot creator, VanVleet has been lethal from beyond the arc as well. He’s averaged three threes per game during his recent hot streak and is coming off a 24-point outing against the Suns.

The X-factor for Toronto tonight is big man Precious Achiuwa. The 6’8″ big missed a significant portion of the early season but is rounding into form at a perfect time. Achiuwa has been a double-double machine in recent games, doing so in five of his last six games. He’s averaged 17.2 PPG and 10.5 RPG during that span and has a great chance to surpass those numbers given a favorable matchup. While Utah is a solid rebounding team, they allow the fourth-most points in the paint (54.2 Opp. PPG).

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah continues to hang around the Western Conference playoff picture and they are firmly in the mix of things. The Jazz feature an explosive offense that ranks fourth in the league in scoring (117.5 PPG). They rank in the top 10 in assists (25.9 APG) as they love to share the ball and find open shooters. Utah is one of the most prolific outside shooting teams in the NBA as they average the fourth-most threes per game (14.5 3PM/Game). That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight considering Toronto has allowed the second-highest three-point percentage in the league (37%).

Utah’s best chance of covering tonight comes via a big game from soon-to-be All-Star Lauri Markkanen. Markkannen was already having a breakout year prior to the turn of the calendar, but he’s gone nuclear since the start of 2023. In 11 January games, Markkanen averaged 28.5 PPG and 9.0 APG. He averaged 3.4 made threes per game during that span while shooting a blazing 44% from beyond the arc. Having scored 20+ points in 18 consecutive games, expect another strong night tonight.

The X-factor for Utah tonight is guard Collin Sexton. Sexton was a notable inclusion in their offseason Donovan Mitchell trade but missed a significant portion of the year with an injury. While his minutes have been limited, Sexton has averted 14.8 PPG in six games since returning. A stray outside shooter, look for Sexton to have a lot of success against a Raptors defense that has struggled to contain opposing guards.

Final Raptors-Jazz Prediction & Pick

Toronto has been incredibly inconsistent but I like them to keep things tight tonight given how well VanVleet has played in recent games.

Final Raptors-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors +3 (-110)