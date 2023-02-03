The Toronto Raptors will travel to take on the Houston Rockets in a Friday night NBA matchup at the Toyota Center in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Raptors-Rockets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Toronto has struggled to a 23-30 record, sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. Toronto has lost three of their last five. Head coach Nick Nurse has made the playoffs in three of his first four seasons as head coach, but that is in danger right now.

Houston has suffered to a 13-38 record this season, with seemingly nothing going right. The Rockets are in dead last in the Western Conference. In their last 20 games, Houston has gone an awful 4-16. Last time out, Houston snapped their two-game losing streak with a 117-114 victory over Detroit.

Here are the Raptors-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Rockets Odds

Toronto Raptors: -7.5 (-114)

Houston Rockets: +7.5 (-106)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Rockets

TV: The Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest,

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Pascal Siakam leads the team with 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and ranks second 6.2 assists per game. Siakam missed ten games earlier in the season but has been healthy since. O.G. Anunoby leads the team with 2.1 steals per game, also ranking fourth with 16.9 points per game. Anunoby will miss a couple more games with a wrist injury. Fred Van Vleet’s hot shooting has cooled off a bit, yet he still ranks second on the team with 19.5 points while leading the team with 6.6 assists per game. Gary Trent Jr. is third with 18.7 points and second with 1.6 steals per game. Scottie Barnes has put up 15.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Chris Boucher, the team’s main weapon off the bench, has put up 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The team has missed Otto Porter Jr., who is now out for the season following foot surgery.

Toronto doesn’t turn the ball over much, ranking first with just 11.7 turnovers per game. The team has averaged 113.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league. The defense has been strong, with Toronto leading the league with 9.2 steals per game. Opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Green, who went second overall in 2021, leads the team with 21.7 points per game, which is a four-point increase from his rookie season. Green is out with a calf injury. Kevin Porter Jr. leads the team with 5.6 assists per game, also ranking second with 19.2 points per game. Across a full season, 19.2 points would be a career-high for the fourth-year pro. Porter will be out until at least the weekend with a foot injury. Eric Gordon, the oldest player on the roster at 34, has shot 33.6 percent from behind the 3-point line, averaging 12.5 points per game.

Opponents have shot 37.4 percent from behind the three-point line against Toronto. Alperen Sengun leads the team with 9.0 rebounds on average while also putting up 15.3 points per game. Third-overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. has put in a solid debut season, averaging 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, which ranks second.

Houston has scored 109.6 points per game, 29th in the league. Defense has also been a struggle for the Rockets, who are allowing 116.9 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

Final Raptors-Rockets Prediction & Pick

Toronto should be able to handle this one easily.

Final Raptors-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Toronto -7.5 (-114), over 225 (-110)