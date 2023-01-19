The NBA regular season continues with an exciting game on Thursday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-24) will host the Toronto Raptors (20-25) at the Target Center in Minneapolis. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Raptors-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

These two teams have had very similar seasons so far. The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a solid team gearing toward playoff contention, but have lost three of their last five matchups. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have also had an up-and-down year, snatching three wins out of the last five games played. This should be a competitive match-up between two of the most exciting teams in the league.

Here are the Raptors-TimberwolvesNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Timberwolves Odds

Toronto Raptors: -5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Timberwolves

TV: N/A

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:10 PM ET / 5:10 PM PT

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Toronto Raptors are playing inconsistently this year. Like every team, they also struggle with injury issues and consistent offensive explosions, which gives them a poor performance after 45 games, losing 25 matches. Despite losing for most of their January fixtures, Toronto has been gaining momentum lately, going toe-to-toe with an eight-point loss against the Bucks.

This Raptors team has heart, and it all starts at the top with their leaders Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. FVV made 39 points while Spicy P dropped 23 in their loss over the Bucks. Aside from these two, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, and OG Anunoby have also been playing solid two-way performances throughout the season. This Raptors roster may be depleted, but it’s strong. Everyone in Toronto contributes, such as Precious Achiuwa, Juancho Hernangomez, and Chris Boucher.

The Raptors will look to demonstrate this on Thursday night against the Wolves. Toronto should be able to pull this one off, provided they come in ready for battle. The Raptors look healthy coming into this matchup, with Dalano Banton and Otto Porter Jr. as the only sidelined players for this match.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Despite injuries to some major players like Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, and Karl Anthony Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves have managed to be competitive all season long. Through 46 games they have a record of 22-24. Minnesota has been struggling recently, suffering a 122-118 loss due to comeback efforts from the Denver Nuggets, and a narrow 125-126 defeat versus the Utah Jazz. The Wolves will look to turn things around on Thursday. Expect that Chris Finch’s squad will come into this match-up hungry for a win, especially in front of their fans.

Minnesota has been relying on Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell to produce offensively. While they are great basketball players, their depleted roster cannot just keep up with other teams, as Naz Reid and Luka Garza are the only remaining bigs for the Wolves. If Minnesota wants to go far in the playoffs, they will need other players to step up. Reid, Garza, Jaden McDaniels, Taurean Prince, Kyle Andreson, and Jaylen Nowell are expected to get more minutes, but they should make up for more offensive productions.

If Minnesota wants to start winning their tougher games, they need to start playing like a cohesive squad. After this game, they still have six games remaining for January. Expect Minnesota to come into this matchup ready to turn things around and bounce back from a tough loss against Denver.

Final Raptors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves have been outstanding in their recent games, but they are really inconsistent, especially with their bench production. Reid, Nowell, and Prince have been unpredictable in their offensive outputs. The Wolves will also not avail of the services of Austin Rivers and Jordan McLaughlin, who are reliable shooters off the bench. Losing KAT and Gobert in this matchup will be a tough battle for Minny.

Toronto, on the other hand, has been a team that has been sneakily good. The Raptors have been competitors this season and have shown capabilities of pulling upset wins. Even though Nick Nurse plays an eight-player rotation regularly, they have been making their marks on the hardwood.

The Raps should end up ahead in this match. Relying on Minnesota’s stars to perform well at their home ground is a far guess, so it’s better to rely on a squad that gels well, and that squad happens to be the players from the North. Pick the Raptors to win and cover.

Final Raptors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors -5 (-110)