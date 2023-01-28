The Toronto Raptors are on the west coast to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Blazers prediction and pick.

It’s been a season to forget for the Raptors and it’s not even the All-Star break. They sit in last in the division and 12th in the Eastern Conference with a (22-28) record. Pascal Siakam is doing everything in his power to get them back on track but their lack of height and offense has them falling short … pun intended. Toronto is coming off a loss to the Golden State Warriors Friday night and are on a second night of a back-to-back.

Portland is falling down a similar path as the Raptors are, but started out the season playing very well. They are (23-25) which places them 12th in the West. Both teams need to get back on track asap if they even want a shot at getting to the play-in tournament. The good news is Dame Dolla Damian Lillard is coming off a 60-point game and has them on a two-game winning streak.

Here are the Raptors-Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Blazers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +5 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: -5 (-110)

Over: 231 (-108)

Under: 231 (-112)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Trail Blazers

TV: TSN, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: ET/PT

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

O.G. Anunoby, Dalano Banton, and Otto Porter Jr. are out for the Raptors but outside of that, the rest of the team is healthy. Anunoby played only 10 minutes against Golden State as he was removed after spraining his wrist.

In the loss to the Warriors, the Raptors were out-assisted 40-24. Fred VanVleet was able to share the wealth with 10 assists but it was clear the Warriors’ offense was better and creating chances. Outside of the first quarter, the Raptors were down for the rest of the game and couldn’t climb back against a good team. If they get down early against the Blazers then we could see another big-time loss from this squad.

Siakam is the only player that averages north of 20 points per game as he is at a solid 25.1 per game. VV is second averaging 19.3 but the good news is Trent Jr., Anunoby, and Scottie Barnes average over 15 points. The Raptors are 20th in the NBA averaging 112.7 points and allow around the same at 112.4.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

If Dame scores 60 every game then the Blazers will have a shot at winning every time. Obviously, that won’t happen but it seems they need him to have a big night in order for them to be close. He scored 37 against the Spurs in the game prior but had an off night against the Lakers during that whole Patrick Beverley drama. Not only did he have 60, but he finished with seven rebounds and eight assists. That was one of the best games of the season by any player and I’m sure he’s still feeling it from Wednesday night.

Lillard is now north of 30 points per game on the season which has him 6th in the NBA. His 7.4 assists per game are 9th as the 32-year-old continues to lead this team. Anfernee Simons is second on the team as the rising star averaging 21.8 points and four rebounds on the season. Jerami Grant averages 21.2 per game as that trio combines for over 60% of their scoring. The Blazers are 17th in the NBA in scoring at 114 per game and allow 113.3.

Final Raptors-Blazers Prediction & Pick

This feels like a trap game as Lillard is coming off 60 points. The Blazers are favored by too much in my opinion and so taking the Raptors to cover in a high-scoring affair is the call to make.

Final Raptors-Blazers Prediction & Pick: Raptors +5 (-110); Over 231 (-108)