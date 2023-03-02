The Washington Wizards host the Toronto Raptors for a battle between two potential playoff teams. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Raptors had quite the end of the month of February as they won five of their last six games. They saw their record improve close to .500 once again with a (31-32) record which places them 9th in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors are coming off a close win over the Chicago Bulls 104-98 where their defense was a huge factor in the win.

The Wizards are coming off a win as well over the Atlanta hawks 119-116. They currently sit right behind the Raptors in the standings as the 10-seed and could face Toronto or Atlanta in the play-in tournament. A win tonight would give them much-needed confidence as they are also close to falling out of position with the Bulls and Indiana Pacers looming.

Here are the Raptors-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Wizards Odds

Toronto Raptors: -2 (-112)

Washington Wizards: +2 (-108)

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

TV: NBA Sports Washington,

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Pascal Siakam has been on a huge run as he is trying to keep the Raptors as a contending team in the East. He has scored at least 20 points in his last four games and is averaging 25.2 for the season. Fred VanVleet is second averaging 19.4 as this Raptors squad has a platoon of scoring options. With the addition of Jakob Poeltl, the Raps have seven players who average north of 10 points per game.

Poeltl has been huge for them and they are winning because of it. He has snuck his way into being one of the steals of the deadline averaging 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. The Raptors desperately needed a scoring big man and they got their man. Poeltl isn’t a big name, but coming from the San Antonio Spurs, he was well-coached and has the experience as a 27-year-old. Poeltl is 7th in the NBA shooting 63.2%.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Monte Morris and Vernon Carey Jr. are out tonight as Morris has back soreness and Carey Jr. is not with the team right now. Morris is a tough guard to replace, but with the way Bradley Beal has been playing the Wizards can still win this game. Bea; is coming off a 37-point performance against the Hawks and also added seven assists. He is now averaging 23.1 points per game and would probably average more if he was fully healthy. He’s started only 39 games this season but when he plays, the Wizards always have a chance to win.

The Wizards don’t have a high-scoring offense. They are 19th in the league averaging 113.1 per game but are right behind the Dallas Mavericks. That should give them some slight hope as the Mavs will be competing for a championship once again this summer. They are, however, in the front half of the NBA allowing 113.2 points per game which is 14th.

Final Raptors-Wizards Prediction & Pick

I like the Raptors to cover this slight spread on the road as the hotter team right now. Consider the over as 222 is quite low for an NBA game nowadays.

Final Raptors-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Raptors -2 (-112); Over 222 (-110)