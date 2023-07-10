With Vegas Summer League action officially underway, fans and franchises alike are getting a look at the potential future of the NBA. Just a few games into the season, a new favorite has emerged to win Vegas Summer League.

The Houston Rockets (+650) are now favored to take home the Vegas Summer League crown, via betonline.ag. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers are all tied in second place with +750 odds.

Houston is currently one of four teams to be 2-0 through Summer League play thus far. The Rockets narrowly escaped with a 100-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game before taking down the Detroit Pistons 113-101.

In both contests, the Rockets were led in scoring by Jabari Smith Jr. He dropped 33 against the Blazers and 38 against the Pistons. But beyond just the points, Smith is looking to prove he has more versatility in his game. He has done that so far through Summer League, racking up 14 rebounds and 11 assists in Houston's two games.

Outside of just Smith, the Rockets have been one of the best offensive teams in Summer League overall. They currently rank second in total offense, averaging 106.5 points per game. Houston will need to up their defense if they truly want to win the championship as they have allowed the fifth-most PPG at an even 100.

At the end of the day, the Rockets are looking to develop their young prospects and have them earn important experience. But as Houston looks to turn things around, a Summer League championship wouldn't be the worst way to start.