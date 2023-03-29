The Houston Rockets are in the Empire state to take on the Brooklyn Nets. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Rockets-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockets are 18-58 on the year and one of the favorites to land the number one overall pick. Houston has been struggling just as much lately as they have dropped seven of their last ten including six straight. The Rockets are finishing up a five game road trip. During this road trip, they have lost to the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks. In their last game, Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points while Jabari Smith Jr. recorded a double-double.

The Nets are barely hanging on to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. With a record of 40-35, Brooklyn holds a half game lead over the Miami Heat. However, Brooklyn has been losing it lately as they have won only three of their last ten games. Brooklyn was in Orlando on Sunday and lost by 13. Mikal Bridges had a massive game, though. Bridges dropped 44 points, but he was the only player to score over 20 for the Nets. Only three players scored in double figures for Brooklyn in Sunday’s loss to the Magic.

These two teams met earlier this month with Brooklyn taking home a 22 point win.

Here are the Rockets-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Nets Odds

Houston Rockets: +11 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: -11 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Nets

TV: YES Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Houston does not do many things well, but they are one of the better teams when it comes to rebounding. Houston needs to crash the boards and get their second chance points. Brooklyn allows the third most offensive rebounds in the league, so Houston will get some second chance opportunities. To keep this game close, the Rockets will need to convert on those opportunities.

Brooklyn commits the fifth most fouls in the NBA. Houston needs to play into that if they want to keep this one close. Getting some of the Nets’ better players in foul trouble will be crucial. If the Rockets can play into the physicality of the game and draw fouls, they will be in good position to cover the spread.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn has played much better against teams with a record below .500. In those games, the Nets are 19-13. The Nets also have a winning record in home games while the Rockets are a league worst 6-32 on the road. Brooklyn just needs to play their game and they will come away with a blowout victory.

The Rockets continue to be one of the worst teams in the NBA defensively. Houston gives up the second most points per game and allows teams to shoot 37.6 percent from three. The Nets are fifth in the NBA in three point percentage on the year. Houston will give Brooklyn open threes. As long as the Nets can knock down those shots, they will come away with a win to keep themselves in that sixth seed.

Final Rockets-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are brutal on the road, and are not playing for much this season. Brooklyn is in the playoff race and do not want to slip to the play-in tournament. They will come out ready to play, especially down the stretch. Expect the home team to win by blowout.

Final Rockets-Nets Prediction & Pick: Nets -11 (-110), Under 229 (-110)