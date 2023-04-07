Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Houston Rockets (20-60) visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-54) on Friday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Hornets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Rockets-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Hornets Odds

Houston Rockets: -4 (-114)

Charlotte Hornets: +4 (-106)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Hornets

TV: ATTSN Southwest, Bally Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 2-8 (15th in the West)

ATS Record: 32-44-4 (42%)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over Record: 40-39-1 (51%)

Houston enters tonight’s game in a tight battle with the Spurs for the worst record in the Western Conference. While the Rockets are assured one of the three-best lottery odds for the No. 1 overall pick this summer, depending on where they finish they could guarantee themselves either a top-five or top-six pick. Consequently, the Rockets will likely be inclined to lose tonight. That being said, Houston showed no signs of completely throwing in the towel just yet as they notably crushed the first-place Nuggets in their most recent matchup. They played their usual starters in that one – a stark contrast to the league-wide resting of players that is occurring during this final week of the regular season. As a result, the Rockets stand a great chance to cover the spread tonight if only because they’re going to be playing their best players.

If the Rockets are going to cover as road favorites tonight, they’re going to need Jalen Green to continue his late-season ascension. The former No. 2 overall pick is coming off a stellar outing in their win over Denver when he scored 32 points, pulled down six rebounds, and dished out four assists. The 22 PPG scorer finished a team-best +27 in the game as the Nuggets had no answer for him on the floor. Green could be in for another massive performance tonight considering his prior success against the Hornets. In their January loss to Charlotte, Green finished with 41 points on a highly-efficient 16/24 shooting. Considering the Hornets will be down a number of their best players, Green could feast again against a weak Charlotte defense.

The X-factor for the Rockets tonight is big man Alperen Sengun. The second-year big man is similarly coming off a big night in their win against the Nuggets as he scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out seven assists. A nightly triple-double threat, Sengun has excelled down the stretch for the Rockets. Additionally, he already showed the ability to succeed against the Hornets. In their earlier loss to Charlotte Sengun scored 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished out six assists. With Charlotte resting their experienced players, Sengun and his near-seven-foot frame should dominate down low.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 4-6 (14th in the East)

ATS Record: 35-43-2 (45%)

Over Record: 34-46 (43%)

Charlotte, too, has embraced itself as one of the worst teams in the NBA. While the Hornets are scheduled to rest a number of key players (including Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre, Terry Rozier, and PJ Washington), they likely won’t be too motivated to lose considering they are locked into the fourth-worst record in the NBA. As a result, their remaining games mean nothing other than player development. That being said, Charlotte hasn’t shown any signs of wanting to win despite that logic. They dropped each of their last three games by 20+ points despite closing out the year at home. Nevertheless, the Hornets do stand a solid chance to cover as home underdogs against one of the single-worst teams in the NBA.

Look for Svi Mykhailiuk to continue to take on a large role. The 6’7″ wing played sparingly during the first half of the year. However, he has come on strong with an expanded role down the stretch. He’s been especially impressive over their last four games, averaging 19.3 PPG, 6.3 APG, and 3.0 threes per game while shooting 54% overall and 44% from beyond the arc. With multiple threes in seven of his last eight games, look for the sharpshooter to stay hot against a weak Houston defense tonight.

The X-factor for the Hornets tonight is big man Mark Williams. The rookie first-round pick missed their most recent game but the team listed him as probable to play tonight. The seven-foot center would give Charlotte a massive boost underneath as he is nearly an automatic double-double.

Final Rockets-Hornets Prediction & Pick

Even with Charlotte resting most of their key guys, I like them to keep things tight and potentially win outright as home underdogs.

Final Rockets-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +4 (-106)