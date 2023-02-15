The Houston Rockets (13-44) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-29) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Thunder prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Houston has lost six consecutive games and sits at the bottom of the standings in 15th place in the Western Conference. The Rockets covered 42% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. Oklahoma City has won two of their last three games and sits in 12th place in the West, although they are just two games back of seventh place. The Thunder covered 62% of their games while 59% went over. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. Houston holds a 2-1 advantage thus far, although the home team has won each of the previous three matchups.

Here are the Rockets-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Thunder Odds

Houston Rockets: +10 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -10 (-110)

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Thunder

TV: ATTSN Southwest, Bally Oklahoma

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Houston has cemented itself as one of the worst teams in the league this season as they are all but a lock to have one of the highest chances to secure the No. 1 overall pick in next summer’s draft. That being said, the Rockets have already taken down the Thunder twice this season and thus have a strong chance to cover as heavy underdogs tonight. The Rockets are one of the best teams in the league at attacking the basket and drawing fouls as they average the fifth-most free-throw attempts per game. That being said, their biggest strength lies on the glass where they lead the league in rebound rate. As the best offensive rebounding team in the NBA, the Rockets should see plenty of second-chance opportunities against a Thunder team allowing the second-highest offensive rebound rate in the league.

Houston is led by second-year guard Jalen Green. Although at times inefficient, Green has been afforded one of the longest leashes in the league given his sky-high potential. The 21-year-old has been red-hot of late, averaging 27.0 PPG over his last three games despite shooting 41% from the floor. While he’s shooting just 33% from deep this season, his 7.7 attempts per game make him a viable threat from deep. Green has shown the ability to will his team to victory as he’s amassed three 40-point games in the last month.

In recent games, the Rockets have gotten a ton of production from their frontline. Forward Kenyon Martin Jr. and center Alperen Sengun have been some of their most consistent players since the trade deadline. During that span, Martin averaged 15.7 PPG and 6.0 RPG, while Sengun averaged 14.0 PPG and 8.3 RPG. Sengun has additionally served as their leading playmaker, averaging 5.0 APG during that span.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma City continues to be one of the most fun young teams in the league as they are fully in the mix in the jam-packed Western Conference. Despite an incomplete roster, the Thunder have been devastating on the offensive end. Oklahoma City averages the fifth-most points per game with 117.6 PPG. They do most of their work in the paint where they rank fourth in interior scoring with 55.6 PPG. The Thunder are also a strong outside shooting team as they rank ninth in three-point percentage and 13th in threes per game. Additionally, the Thunder are stellar as home favorites, covering eight of 12 such games.

Oklahoma City is led by breakout star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA has really come into his own this season, averaging 30.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 5.7 APG. He is one of the more underrated defenders in the league as his 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks demonstrate how much of a playmaker he can be. For his efforts, SGA is the favorite to win the Most Improved Player award. While he is coming off a rough 24-point, six-turnover outing against the Pelicans, look for him to bounce back against a Rockets team he’s averaged 32.7 PPG against this season.

The X-factor for OKC is rookie Jalen Williams. After a quiet start to his career, Williams has really started to take off in recent games. Over his last three appearances, Williams averaged 20.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 3.7 SPG. His versatile defending and rebounding could prove critical tonight against Houston’s relentless offensive rebounding.

Final Rockets-Thunder Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma City blew Houston out of town in their last meeting and I expect more of the same tonight. That being said, the over could also be in play after the teams combined for 274 points just 11 days ago.

Final Rockets-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -10 (-110) & Over 234 (-110)