The NBA Season starts in less than a month! Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Sacramento Kings over/under win total prediction and pick.

The Kings had a very good season last year, and it was a lot of fun to watch. Sacramento finished the season 48-34, and they were the three-seed in the playoffs. Sacremento ended up losing in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, though. The Kings took the Golden State Warriors to seven games, but they were not able to get the job done. In game seven against the Warriors, the Kings allowed Steph Curry to drop 50 points, and that was the dagger to send them home. Sacramento is confident in their abillity to have the same success this season, and be a higher seed in the playoffs.

During the 2022/2023 season, the Kings were led by De'Aaron Fox. He scored 25.0 points per game to go along with 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals. Domantas Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game last season. A total of six players averaged double-digit points, and they were able to score 120.7 points per game as a team. Sacramento was one of the better offensive teams in the NBA, and they will look to continue that this season.

The Kings had a relatively quiet offseason. Their only draft picks came in the second round. They drafted Colby Jones out of Xavier with the 34th overall pick, and Jalen Swanson out of Furman with the 54th pick. Out of free agency, the Kings made no notable moves, but they did make a good trade. Sacramento traded for Chris Duarte, and he will be a solid role player for the Kings come the new season.

Here are the Kings over/under win total odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Kings over/under win total odds

Over: 44.5 (-114)

Under: 44.5 (-106)

Why the Kings will win over 44.5 games

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

The Kings won 48 games last season, and their teame essentially stayed the same. They added Duarte, but their starting five and sixth and seventh man have stayed the same. Duarte will only help the team keep fresh legs late in the game, or on back-to-backs. As mentioned, their core group is returing this season, and that includes their entire starting five. That starting five played the most minutes together of any team in the NBA last season. With this, Mike Brown should have no problem leading the Kings to another 45 wins.

Duarte is going to be a solid backup for the Kings this coming season. He averaged over 13 points per game as a rookie, but his sophomore year was a bit of a drop off. The Kings will look for him to play as he did in his rookie season. If he can get back to playing at that caliber, Duarte is going to be a very solid addition off the bench. Another addition made this summer was Javale McGee. He may not be a massive addition, but McGee has won three championships, and two of those came under Mike Brown (even though it was Brown as the assistant of the Warriors). These two additions should go a long way towards helping the Kings win at least 45 games.

Why the Kings will win under 44.5 games

One reason the Kings will win less is because of their quality of competition. For starters, the Phoenix Suns got better. Kevin Durant should be healthy all season, and they acquired Bradley Beal, as well. Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Jusuf Nurkic are all solid additions to the Suns, as well. The Warriors signed Chris Paul, so they go their facilitating point guard. The Lakers picked up Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, and Christian Wood, so their team got better. That is just a few of the main teams they will play this season, and they have all increased the talent they are bringing to the court. The Kings will have a big challenge this season, and it will be hard to win 45 games.

Final Kings over/under win total prediction and pick

Last season was the first time the Kings won 45+ games since the 2004/2005 season. It is hard to tell whether or not it was a fluke, but I do not think it was. Sacramento is keeping their starting five around, and they made a few helpful pickups. It will not be easy for them to do, but I think the Kings will win 45 games this season, and be another top-6 seed in the playoffs.

Final Kings over/under win total prediction and pick: Over 44.5 (-114)