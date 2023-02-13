Monday night in the NBA will feature the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22) hosting the San Antonio Spurs (14-43) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Action tips off at 7:00 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

Cleveland carries a six-game winning into this game and has gone 8-2 over the last 10 games. The Cavs sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Spurs have been marred by injury issues and poor offensive showings this season, and they are burdened still with a 12-game winless streak. This will be the second of two meetings between the teams. San Antonio took the first game in December despite a comeback attempt from the Cavs.

Here are the Spurs-CavaliersNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Spurs-Cavaliers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +14.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -14.5 (-110)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Cavaliers

TV: Bally Sports – Ohio, Bally Sports SW – San Antonio, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV(click for a free trial)*

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs have had a disappointing year up to this point. Through 57 games this season, they pose a losing record with only 14 wins and 43 losses. The Spurs are coming off 12 straight losses, with their most recent defeat coming at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, who demolished them with a 19-point victory margin. The Spurs are 14th in the West and fourth in the Southwest Division, besting only the Houston Rockets on both counts.

The Spurs have shown flashes of competitiveness, but have failed to be consistent. They are seventh and fifth in field goal makes and attempts (43.1 and 91.7), respectively, seventh in offensive rebounding (11.9), and fourth in assists (27). Among other categories, they are in the bottom ranks of the league. The Spurs make 47% of their field goals, sink 34% of their 3-pointers, and convert 74.7% of their charity stripe chances. The team is also putting up 42.9 rebounds, 7.0 steals, and 3.9 blocks on a nightly basis.

The Spurs said goodbye to Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson at the trade deadline, dealing them to Toronto and New Orleans, respectively. In turn, the Spurs have new faces in the likes of Khem Birch, Devonte’ Graham, and Dewayne Dedmon. Graham made his impact right after being traded, providing 31 points, three rebounds, three assists, and six triples in a seven-point loss versus Detroit, which came in the overtime period.

Birch is still ineligible to play, while Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, and Romeo Langford remain out with injuries. Doug McDermott and Charles Bassey are questionable heading into this fixture, while Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson are probable. Johnson has been the star performer of the Spurs, putting up 21.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.2 triples per contest. Sochan has also made waves in his rookie campaign as one of the Rising Stars by putting up 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and numerous hair color changes throughout the season.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

JB Bickerstaff’s squad is 37-22 for this season. They are fourth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers. They are also placed second in the Central Division.

The Cavs are coming off their sixth win in a row, with their most recent victory coming over the Chicago Bulls by eight points. Donovan Mitchell posted 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal, two blocks, and three 3-pointers, while Jarrett Allen contributed 23 points, 10 rebounds, and one block in Cleveland’s 97-89 win at home.

Cleveland has a lot of upside, and while injuries have proven to be problematic, this Cavs team has shown that they are willing to battle hard. The Cavaliers will look to extend their win streak to seven on Monday as they face off against a young and vulnerable Spurs squad. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland make up the Cavs’ starting guards, while Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen make up the starting forwards.

While injuries were major concerns for Cleveland this season, they are currently marginally affected. The Cavs have no players listed on their injury report, while Isaiah Mobley will still serve his G League two-way duties. The Cavs made no changes at the NBA trade deadline, which makes their solid depth chart and great two-way play still viable and productive, but they did just add Danny Green after a buyout. The Green deal isn’t official just yet, so it would be a surprise if he’s ready to suit up just yet for this game.

Regardless, Cleveland has an elite defensive unit and plenty of potential on offense. This team is looking like a real contender.

Final Spurs-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are affected by their massive roster depletion due to the departures of Poeltl and Richardson, as well as the injuries of other key role players. The line is very hefty, but expect the Cavs to cover the spread, especially at a time when their squad is healthy and they play well at home.

Final Spurs-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -14.5 (-110), Under 224.5 (-110)