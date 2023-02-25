The Utah Jazz host the San Antonio Spurs for a battle out West! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Jazz prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are really struggling this year. This might be the one team with the least amount of talent in the entire league, yet they have a top-3 coach maybe of all time leading the way. Pop knew it would be a tough year, he even said so before the campaign officially started. At (14-46), the Spurs have the second-worst record in the NBA and should be in the running for Victor Wembanyama. The Dallas Mavericks torched the Spurs 142-116 Thursday night.

The Jazz are coming off a 1-point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder last game 120-119 in overtime. It took last-second free throws to get it done and All-Star Lauri Markkanen dropped 43 points to help lead the way. Utah is now 10th in the West with a (30-31) record and hopes to keep riding momentum into the postseason.

Here are the Spurs-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Spurs-Jazz Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +10.5 (-110)

Utah Jazz: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Jazz

TV: AT&T Sports Network Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass, fubo TV

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

As you can imagine, the Spurs have a ton of players out tonight. They just don’t have the firepower to compete for a full 48 minutes right now. They have lost 15 straight games and really only a few of them have been close. Khem Birch, Trey Jones, Romeo Langford, Isaiah Roby, and Devin Vassell are out tonight. Keldon Johnson is questionable while Jeremy Sochan is probable. That is too many role players out for them to really compete tonight. The Jazz are doing whatever they can to make the playoffs so expect them to give a ton more effort.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

This is a large spread to cover, but the Spurs are coming off getting their butts kicked by the Mavs. The Jazz should be able to cover this spread. Collin Sexton remains out with a hamstring strain but Kelly Olynyk is questionable and Rudy Gay is available. They have enough strength tonight to get the job done.

These two teams will play on Tuesday again in Utah. Because the Spurs are competing with a divisional opponent in the race for Wembanyama, I actually expect them to tank the rest of the way through. You may not like it, but it’s out of our control.

Kris Dunn scored 11 points in his Jazz debut and they also have four other players who average double digits in scoring. They no longer have Mike Conley or Malik Beasley, but this gives Jalen Horton-Tucker and Dunn some time to contribute. As long as Markkanen is playing the way he is, the Jazz have a chance to win any game they are in.

Final Spurs-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Jazz should cover this spread at home. The Spurs don’t give me much confidence to trust them right now. Utah is also (33-26-2) against the spread on the season. Consider the Under at 240 as I don’t think the Spurs will score many points tonight.

Final Spurs-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Jazz -10.5 (-110); Under 240 (-110)