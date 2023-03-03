An intriguing inter-league matchup is on tap for this evening as the Phoenix Suns make a business trip to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls. It is time to take a look at our NBA odds series, where our Suns-Bulls prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.

So far, so good! With the very first taste of what Kevin Durant would look like in a Phoenix Suns jersey, he dropped 23 points in addition to Devin Booker’s 37 as the Suns were able to dispose rather easily of the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 105-91. While Phoenix’s record isn’t flashy by any means, it is evident that they have the pieces to make a run at the upper half of the Western Conference standings by the time the regular season concludes in about a month’s time.

The Chicago Bulls are also in a fight to say relevant in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, as they currently enter tonight’s game five games below .500 and are 1.5 games back of the final play-in spot. To say that the Bulls are in desperation mode is an understatement, as each game from here on out is critical for Chicago’s postseason chances. Fortunately, the Bulls have won three of their last four games and seem to be headed in the right direction.

Here are the Suns-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Bulls Odds

Phoenix Suns: -3.5 (-114)

Chicago Bulls: +3.5 (-108)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Bulls

TV: Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the Suns traded the farm for NBA champion and 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, and the expectation to win the first title in franchise history is as high as ever. Certainly, the Suns will most likely endure some sort of growing pains over the next few weeks as head coach Monty Williams tries to figure out what lineup works best with the addition of Durant, but there is definitely a considerable amount of excitement in the Valley.

In order to come away with a spread-covering victory on the road in Chicago, Phoenix will need to have another repeat of a solid defensive outing that saw the Suns hold the Hornets to 36% from the field including a lousy 27% from three-point range. When the Suns are clicking on all cylinders, it shows in their defensive pursuit and overall knack to grab missed shots off of the glass.

Although having an electric outing between the newly dynamic duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant could definitely sink Chicago’s ship, the key to covering for Phoenix will actually fall on the shoulders of a rebounding effort between the Suns’ bigs. If they can eliminate second-chance opportunities for the Bulls to do some damage, then the Suns will be in good shape.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

If there is a time to put their rear ends in gear, it is inevitably now. Since Chicago’s overall record is not flashy by any means, the Bulls are treading water in what has turned out to be a cram-packed race for the final four spots in the Eastern Conference play-in chase.

Currently sitting as 3.5-point underdogs, the margin for error for this Bulls squad will be minuscule as this showdown with the Suns progresses. The biggest chance for the Bulls to cover and possibly punch their ticket to a big-time home win versus a respectable opponent, picking up right where they left off in the 117-115 win over the Pistons will need to occur. In the nail-biting victory over Detroit, Chicago was able to shoot lights out from beyond the arc as they wrapped up the game with a 44% mark after 48 minutes played. While this Bulls squad isn’t necessarily known for their elite shooting, there is no doubt that Chicago has been hot of late.

If there is one name on this squad that can turn the tide of a game in the blink of an eye, then look no further than DeMar DeRozan to make a splash on the court. While taking a closer look, DeRozan has been in a bit of a scoring funk since the All-Star Break, and he is certainly due for a breakout game in the second half of this season. Even if DeRozan isn’t his usual self, then the Bulls will need Zach LaVine to have another performance like he did versus the Pistons. With 41 points on an extremely efficient 14-20 from the floor, Chicago needs their athletic shooting guard to be at his best if they are going to down the Suns.

Final Suns-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Believe it or not, but the Suns will struggle in this one as they continue to find chemistry with KD now in the lineup. Given that this one will also be played in Chicago, the Bulls should have enough gas in the tank to overcome the Suns in front of their home crowd.

Final Suns-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls +3.5 (-108)