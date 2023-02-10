Game two of the new-look Phoenix Suns will send the team to take on the Indiana Pacers in a Friday night NBA matchup at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Lakers-Pacers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Phoenix has gone 30-27 this season, seventh place in the Western Conference. The Suns have gone 9-5 in their last 14 games. Oh, and news broke early Thursday morning that the team acquired Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade. Monty Williams has a chance to win over 50 games for the third straight season but now, injuries are mounting.

Indiana has fallen on tough times lately, losing 13 of their last 15 games on their way to a 25-31 record. Head coach Rick Carlisle’s club now sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The current awful stretch followed what had been an impressive 5-1 stretch.

Here are the Suns-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Pacers Odds

Phoenix Suns: +2.5 (-110)

Indiana Pacers: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Pacers

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Devin Booker had been in and out of the lineup all of December. Booker leads the team with 26.8 points on 47.5 percent shooting, ranking second with 5.6 assists per game. DeAndre Ayton will eventually become the third option, but leads the team with 10.3 rebounds per game and ranks second with 18.5 points per game. Ayton has shot a ridiculous 58.8 percent from the field. Point guard Chris Paul has turned back the clock, leading the team with 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game, starting all 36 of his appearances. While Durant will not play in this one, the combination of Booker and Durant will give opponents fits.

As a team, Phoenix ranks fourth by averaging 27.1 assists per game. Phoenix ranks 11th in the league with 44.0 rebounds per game.

Phoenix ranks 22nd in the league with a 46.3 shooting percentage, struggling lately. From behind the three-point line, Phoenix has shot 38.1 percent, which is fifth in the league. Phoenix’s offense has slowed a bit, falling to 21st with 112.6 points per game. Phoenix’s defense has been solid, ranking sixth with 111.4 points allowed per game.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Tyrese Haliburton, in his first full season with Indiana, has turned in a career year, leading the team with 20.0 points, 10.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, the lone Pacer to average a double-double. Haliburton has shot 47.7 percent from the field. Myles Turner leads the team with 8.1 rebounds, averaging 17.7 points per game. Buddy Hield is third with 17.6 points per game, shooting 43.0 percent from behind the arc. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin is fourth with 17.1 points per game, with the majority of his appearances coming off the bench. Jalen Smith, the third-year pro, ranks second with 5.7 rebounds and is averaging 9.5 points per game.

As a team, Indiana has averaged just 42.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in the league. Indiana has averaged 7.9 steals per game, which is ninth in the league. Phoenix is middle of the pack in turnovers this season. Indiana has averaged 114.6 points per game, which is 13th in the league. Defense has been an issue, ranking 23rd in the league with 116.9 points allowed per game.

Final Suns-Pacers Prediction & Pick

If Indiana is to win this one, there will be a bunch of points scored.

Final Suns-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana -2.5 (-110), over 230/5 (-110)