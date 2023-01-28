NBA action continues on Saturday night with two teams looking to improve their playoff chances. The Phoenix Suns (25-25) will face off against the San Antonio Spurs (14-35) in this Western Conference matchup. Check out our NBA odds series for our Suns-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are coming off of a loss to the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks in a game where they couldn’t find any answers for Spencer Dinwiddie. Prior, Phoenix was just getting hot with a four game winning streak. This streak was especially important because it snapped a 14-game skid in which they only went 2-12. Sitting on the bubble in a tight Western Conference race, the Suns will look to get back to over .500 with a win in this one. They’ll be without Devin Booker.

The San Antonio Spurs don’t have much left to play for this season besides a favorable pick in the draft. They’ve got themselves a budding prospect in SF Keldon Johnson, but are still a ways away from being the contender in the West they once were. As this looks to be Gregg Popovich’s last season coaching, the best takeaway is for the Spurs to continue watching their young core grow. Anything can happen in the electric AT&T Center, so watch for the Spurs to put up a fight in trying to get this win.

Here are the Suns-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Spurs Odds

Phoenix Suns: -5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: +5 (-110)

Over: 232 (-108)

Under: 232 (-112)

How To Watch Suns vs. Spurs

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Following a rough losing stretch, the Phoenix Suns saw how easily a lead can get evaporated in the tough Western Conference. Just barely sitting at a nine seed, the Suns will have to win these easier tests on the road against young teams. With Devin Booker, Cam Payne, and Landry Shamet all out, the Suns will have to look to their ball handlers and shooters to step up. Deandre Ayton will have an advantage in the paint and should make the most of his scoring opportunities. He’ll be able to run the floor faster than San Antonio’s bigs, leading to transition buckets for the center. Look for Mikal Bridges to be a defense focal point in this game if Phoenix plans to cover the spread. They’re 11-13 doing so on the road.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

San Antonio lost their first meeting against these Suns by over 40 points. It’s hard to say that much has changed since then. If anything, the Spurs will come into this game with a better game plan on how to stop the Suns’ offense. The Suns will be without Devin Booker, so San Antonio will have an opportunity to stay in this game with a strong defensive outing. Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl will have to serve as dominant forces down low. They’ll want to protect the basket from Ayton as Phoenix will be down a few shooters. For the Spurs to have any success, they will have to have a strong rebounding performance from their players. The Suns are hot, but if San Antonio can throw off the rhythm of their shooting early, they can pull off this upset.

Final Suns-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Spurs have not been playing great and they’ll be without a few of their young players in this one including Jeremy Sochan. I like the Suns to stay hot here against a Spurs team they’ve handled easily this season.

Final Suns-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -5 (-110)