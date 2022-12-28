By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Phoenix Suns will travel to take on the Washington Wizards in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Capitol One Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Suns-Wizards prediction and pick, laid out below.

Phoenix has gone 20-15 this season, fifth place in the Western Conference. The Suns snapped their three-game losing streak with a victory over Memphis last time out. Monty Williams has a chance to win over 50 games for the third straight season. Injuries are mounting, however.

Washington has struggled to a 14-21 record this season, 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The team suffered a 10-game losing streak to open the month, but has won three of their last four games after breaking the streak. Head coach Wes Unseld is in his second season with the franchise.

Here are the Suns-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Wizards Odds

Phoenix Suns: -2 (-110)

Washington Wizards: +2 (-110)

Over: 221 (-112)

Under: 221 (-108)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Devin Booker has been in and out of the lineup recently, playing just three of the team’s last nine games. Now, Booker is set to miss some time with a groin injury. Without their top scorer, DeAndre Ayton now becomes the focal point of the offense. Ayton leads the team with 9.7 rebounds per game and ranks second with 17.7 points per game. Ayton has shot a ridiculous 61.8 percent from the field. Point guard Chris Paul has turned back the clock, leading the team with 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game, starting all 21 of his appearances.

As a team, Phoenix ranks fifth by averaging 27.0 assists per game. Mikal Bridges ranks third on the team with 15.5 points and third with 4.6 rebounds per game. Even with Ayton and Bridges, Phoenix ranks 13th in the league with 43.4 rebounds per game. Cameron Payne has scored 12.7 points, and ranks third with 5.3 assists per game, but will miss an indefinite amount of time with a foot injury.

Phoenix ranks 15th in the league with a 47.1 shooting percentage. From behind the three-point line, Phoenix has shot 38.3 percent, which is fourth in the league. Phoenix’s offense has been strong, ranking ninth by averaging 115.7 points per game. Phoenix’s defense has been solid, ranking ninth with 111.5 points allowed per game.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Bradley Beal leads the team with 23.5 points and 5.2 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis is second on the team with 21.9 points and leads the team with 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Porzingis has shot 46.8 percent from the field. Kyle Kuzma, in his second year with Washington, has averaged 21.6 points per game, which would be a career-high across a full season. Kuzma has also pulled in 7.6 rebounds per game.

Washington ranks 16th in the league with 43.3 rebounds per game, fourth in blocks at 5.5, and fifth in fewest turnovers at 13.6 per game. Rui Hamichura is the fourth and final Wizard to average double-digit points, with 11.9 points on 49.7 percent shooting. Hamichura has come off the bench in all 19 of his appearances.

Washington has been pedestrian offensively, ranking 22nd with 111.3 points per game. Defense has been better for the Wizards, ranking 15th with 113.6 points allowed per game.

Final Suns-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Phoenix has been devastated with injuries, which makes this spread closer than expected. Still, I think that Phoenix is more talented than Washington.

Final Suns-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Phoenix -2 (-110), over 221 (-112)