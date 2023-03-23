Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will finish their two-game, three-day set with the Los Angeles Clippers. We’re in Los Angeles sharing our NBA odds series, making a Thunder-Clippers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

On Tuesday, the Thunder edged out the Clippers 101-100. Ultimately, it was a back-and-forth game, but the Thunder gained the edge. The Clippers pulled to within one point with 57 seconds left. Sadly, they could not secure a defensive rebound on the next series. The Clippers failed to generate a shot in the final minute.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points. Additionally, Jalen Williams had 20 points. The Thunder won despite shooting only 41.9 percent from the field and 27 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 21 points. It was a poor shooting night for Los Angeles, as they converted 47.7 percent of their shots, including 19.4 percent of their 3-pointers and a putrid 57.1 percent from the charity stripe.

But the biggest and worrisome news of the night was the leg injury to Paul George. Unfortunately, he suffered the ailment when going up for a defensive rebound and fell awkwardly. He is currently undergoing an X-Ray to determine the extent of the injury.

The Thunder come into this game with a record of 36-36. Also, they are 8-2 in 10 games. The Thunder are also 14-21 on the road. Meanwhile, the Clippers enter the game with a record of 38-35. The Clippers have gone 5-5 in 10 games. Additionally, they are 19-17 at home.

The Thunder will attempt to sweep a season series from the Clippers for the first time since 2013. Significantly, they had won one game in Los Angeles over a 10-game stretch before stealing Tuesday’s battle.

Here are the Thunder-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Clippers Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +3.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Clippers

TV: NBA, BSSC and BSO

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: NBA

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Gilgeous-Alexander is the star, averaging 31.4 points per game. Moreover, he has generated 33.3 points over 10 games. Gilgeous-Alexander is the main attraction and the one that makes the Oklahoma City offense go. Furthermore, he has contributed significantly during the current hot stretch. Josh Giddey is another option, with 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Amazingly, his ability on the glass makes him a dynamic option. Luguentz Dort averages 13.9 points per game. Moreover, his ability to defend the glass and grab the rebound makes him dangerous. The three players have come together to help the Thunder average 117.6 points per game. However, they have scored only 111.8 over the last five. The Thunder also allow 104.69 points per game but have allowed 109 over a 5-game stretch.

The bench has stumbled, leaving the starting lineup to overcompensate. Significantly, the bench averages 38.6 points per game but only 30.6 over 10 games. But the the Thunder continue to rebound efficiently. Thus, the Thunder average 43.8 rebounds per game but 47.2 over the previous five games.

The Thunder will cover the spread if they can win the battle of the boards. Then, they must shut down Leonard.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Leonard is the only show in town with George out. Also, there is a chance Norman Powell sits out again. Significantly, those are two big pieces in the Los Angeles lineup. Leonard averages 23.7 points per game but has put up 29.2 over the recent 10-game stretch and may need to do even more. Then, there is Russell Westbrook. The Clippers have used him differently than teams before him. Rather than use him as a scoring threat, the Clippers are asking him to rush the basket as an option on the glass. Westbrook has averaged 13.3 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.4 rebounds with the Clippers. However, he has generated 7.8 rebounds over the past five games.

The Clippers generate 43.5 rebounds as a team but 44.1 over the last 10 games. Ultimately, winning the battle of the boards may help them succeed. The Clippers average 112.7 points per game. However, they will have a new test without George in the fray. The Clippers average 114.3 points with George and 107.4 without him. Likewise, the Clippers allow 112.11 points with George in the lineup and 113.41 without him.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can stop Gilgeous-Alexander. Next, they must pull down all the rebounds.

Final Thunder-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Thunder play the Clippers well. Therefore, expect them to continue to rock it against the Clippers. The Clippers might find a way to steal this game, but the Thunder will make them earn it.

Final Thunder-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder: +3.5 (-110)