An epic showdown between two of the hottest teams in the NBA will put their winning ways to the test as the Oklahoma City Thunder make a business trip to “Sactown” to do battle with the Sacramento Kings. With that being said, let’s check out our NBA odds series where our Thunder-Kings prediction and pick will be revealed.

Believe it or not, the Thunder have come out of nowhere and have secured wins in six of their last seven games en route to sitting only one game under the .500 mark. In fact, OKC has forced their way into the thick of the playoff picture in the west and now occupies the final play-in spot through the first 45 games of the regular season.

With no recollection of today’s high schoolers remembering the last time the Sacramento Kings were a playoff-worthy squad, this may finally be the year that Sacramento punches their ticket to the big dance. Not only that, but the Kings have won five consecutive games and are in firm control of the Pacific Division lead.

Here are the Thunder-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Kings Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +4.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 242.5 (-110)

Under: 242.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Kings

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Here comes the Thunder! It didn’t seem too long ago that the young and unproven Oklahoma City Thunder were caught in the wretched jaws of defeat, but is simply mind-blowing what a little confidence can do for a team’s confidence. At one point, OKC was a resounding 11-18 and seemed to be well on their way to another lottery pick, but not so fast my friend. Since then, Oklahoma City has gone 11-5 and have seemingly transformed the outlook of their season in a matter of weeks.

The biggest reason for one of the NBA’s most improved squads has been the tremendous play of an offensive attack that averages 117 points per game. Believe it or not, it has been the surplus of second-chance opportunities that has given the Thunder life night in and night out. In fact, OKC averages 11.4 offensive rebounds per game and could use this lone statistic to their advantage by out-working the Kings for possession of the ball after a shot attempt. At first glance, Oklahoma City possesses a ton of size within their starting lineup and should hold a considerable advantage over Sacramento in this department.

Not to mention, but the Thunder may have the best player on the court in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who is currently fifth in the league in scoring at 30.5 points per game. Whether it’s pulling up from three, hitting opposing defenses with a mid-range jumper, or slashing to the hoop for a layup, SGA is on a different level this season.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Not only have the Thunder been raising some eyebrows, but it has been a Sacramento Kings squad that has taken the basketball community by storm en route to a gaudy 25-18 record. Above all else, Sacramento boasts a lethal amount of depth that gives them a chance to not only cover any game they play but also come away victories in convincing fashion.

First things first, in addition to the Kings playing within the confines of their home arena in this one, Sacramento also possesses the top-scoring offense in the NBA. Averaging close to 120 points per game, the Kings have seen themselves score at least 130 points in five consecutive games before dropping a “lowly” 116 points in their most recent win over the Lakers. Conversely, the Kings have also shot 35% from downtown while also having posted a superb 49.3% from the floor altogether. In going up against an OKC defense that certainly has as many holes as a slice of Swiss cheese, be on the lookout for Sacramento to exploit the Thunder’s occasional unwillingness to defend the paint and perimeter consistently.

However, the most important aspect that the Kings will need to take control of in this game will be finding other scores if forward Domantas Sabonis cannot suit up for action for a second-straight outing. Currently listed as questionable for Friday night’s tilt with an illness, Sacramento may ask names like Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter to deal with the Thunder after combining for 38 points against Los Angeles. Of course, the biggest difference-maker will still be point guard De’Aaron Fox, who continues to put the team on his back with his slashing, play-making style of basketball. On paper, OKC doesn’t have anyone that can match Fox’ explosiveness at the guard position.

Final Thunder-Kings Prediction & Pick

This matchup has the makings to be one of the more entertaining games on NBA Friday, but it is hard to not side with the Kings at the moment based on how well they have been playing as a team.

Final Thunder-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -4.5 (-110)