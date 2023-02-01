The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to take on the Houston Rockets in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Toyota Center in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Thunder-Rockets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Oklahoma City has struggled to a 24-26 record, going 2-3 following their four-game winning streak. The Thunder now find themselves in 11th place in the Western Conference. Head coach Mark Daigneault has not won more than 24 games in his previous two seasons at the helm of Oklahoma City.

Houston has suffered to a 12-38 record this season, with seemingly nothing going right. The Rockets are in dead last in the Western Conference. In their last 20 games, Houston has gone an awful 3-17. Last time out, Houston snapped their two-game losing streak with a 117-114 victory over Detroit.

Here are the Thunder-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Rockets Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -5.5 (-108)

Houston Rockets: +5.5 (-112)

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Rockets

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, AT&T Sports Southwest

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has broken out in a big way, averaging 30.9 points, and 1.7 steals per game, both of which lead the team. Over a full season, Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring output would set a new career high. However, the rebuilding efforts for Oklahoma City were set back when Chet Holmgren was lost for the season back in August.

Josh Giddey, who went sixth overall in 2021, leads the team in rebounding and assists with 8.0 boards and 5.7 assists per game, providing size in the absence of Holmgren. Giddey also ranks second on the Thunder with 16.1 points per game. Lu Dort is third with 1.0 steals, scoring 14.1 points per game, while also turning the ball over less than twice per game. Dort will miss this one with a hamstring injury. Jalen Williams ranks fourth with 12.1 points and second with 1.1 steals per game.

While Oklahoma City has put up the third-most shots in the league, they are shooting just 46.9 percent from the field, which ranks 19th. Oklahoma City has averaged 116.9 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league. The defense has been lacking, as opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game, which is 20th in the league.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Green, who went second overall in 2021, leads the team with 21.7 points per game, which is a four-point increase from his rookie season. Green is out with a calf injury. Kevin Porter Jr. leads the team with 5.6 assists per game, also ranking second with 19.2 points per game. Across a full season, 19.2 points would be a career-high for the fourth-year pro. Porter will be out until at least the weekend with a foot injury. Eric Gordon, the oldest player on the roster at 34, has shot 33.6 percent from behind the 3-point line, averaging 12.5 points per game.

Opponents have shot 35.5 percent from behind the three-point line against Oklahoma City. Alperen Sengun leads the team with 8.9 rebounds on average while also putting up 15.5 points per game. Third-overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. has put in a solid debut season, averaging 11.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, which ranks second

Houston has scored 109.6 points per game, 29th in the league. Defense has also been a struggle for the Rockets, who are allowing 117.1 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

Oklahoma City should have no problem in this one.

Final Thunder-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City -5.5 (-108), over 232.5 (-110)