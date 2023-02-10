The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for a Friday night matchup at the FedEx Forum. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Timberwolves-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below.

Minnesota has improved lately to a 30-28 record this season, eighth place in the Western Conference. Minnesota has gone 6-3 in their last nine games. Head coach Chris Finch guided the team to the playoffs last season and may be able to sneak in again this season. Memphis is rolling, going 33-21 this season, ranking in second place in the Western Conference. Head coach Taylor Jenkins has improved his team over his four seasons at the helm. Memphis dominated Chicago in their last game. A streaky couple of months have put Memphis in a strong position for the playoffs.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Things have turned around lately for Minnesota, and now the playoffs are in clear sight. Third-year guard Anthony Edwards, a former first-overall pick, leads the team with 24.7 points and 1.7 steals per game. Karl-Anthony Towns has been out since the end of November but should be back within a week or so. Rudy Gobert has stepped up in his absence, leading the team with 11.4 rebounds, also averaging 13.2 points per game, the lone double-double for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 assists per game, but will now suit up for the Lakers. Jaden McDaniels has played a limited offensive role, averaging 11.3 points, but has been efficient, shooting 51.3 percent from the field. Mike Conley has enjoyed a solid season, and was the main return in the Russell three-team deal. Conley will not suit up for this one.

Minnesota ranks fourth in the league with an impressive 49.3 shooting percentage. However, Memphis has held their opponents to the lowest field goal percentage. Minnesota’s offense ranks 10th with 115.9 points scored per game. Defense has been a bit of a struggle, allowing 115.5 points per game, which ranks 19th.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Ja Morant has quickly cemented himself as one of the best players in the NBA, leading the team with 27.4 points and 8.3 assists per game. Desmond Bane ranks second with 21.6 points per game, shooting 43.5 percent from behind the arc. Jaren Jackson, Jr. has shot 50.3 percent from the field, including 36.3 percent from behind the three-point line, ranking third with 16.5 points per game. Jackson, Jr. leads the team with 3.3 blocks per game. Despite poor shooting numbers, Dillon Brooks has averaged 15.1 points per game. Steven Adams has been a menace in the paint, pulling in 11.5 rebounds per game to lead the team, but will miss about a month. Memphis ranks second in the league with 48.4 rebounds per game. Minnesota ranks in the bottom five in the league in both rebounding and opponent rebounding.

Memphis has also excelled in blocking shots, ranking second by averaging 6.0 blocks per game. Offense has been a strong suit for the Grizzlies, ranking ninth by averaging 116.0 points per game. Memphis’ defense has been great of late, ranking 10th by allowing 112.2 points per game.

Memphis’ star power will carry them through in this one.

Final Timberwolves-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis -7 (-108), over 234.5 (-110)