The Minnesota Timberwolves will wrap up a West Coast swing with a Wednesday night matchup against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Timberwolves-Jazz prediction and pick, laid out below.

Minnesota has improved lately to a 29-28 record this season, ninth place in the Western Conference. Minnesota has gone 5-3 in their last eight games. Head coach Chris Finch guided the team to the playoffs last season and may be able to sneak in again this season.

Utah has gone 27-28 this season to hold down the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. Utah has lost three of their last five games, falling in the standings. Currently, Utah is on a two-game losing streak, allowing at least 115 points in both games.

Here are the Timberwolves-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Jazz Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +5.5 (-114)

Utah Jazz: -5.5 (-106)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz

TV: Bally Sports North Extra, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 9:10 PM ET/ 6:10 PM PT

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Things have turned around lately for Minnesota, and now the playoffs are in clear sight. Third-year guard Anthony Edwards, a former first-overall pick, leads the team with 24.6 points and 1.7 steals per game. Karl-Anthony Towns has been out since the end of November but should be back within a week or so. Rudy Gobert has stepped up in his absence, leading the team with 11.4 rebounds, also averaging 13.2 points per game, the lone double-double for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 assists per game, which leads the team. Jaden McDaniels has played a limited offensive role, averaging 11.3 points, but has been efficient, shooting 51.3 percent from the field.

Minnesota ranks fourth in the league with a 49.1 shooting percentage from the field. Scoring 115.4 points per game, Minnesota’s offense ranks 11th in the league. Defense has been a bit of a struggle for Minnesota, however, despite the addition of Gobert. Opponents have scored 115.5 points per game on the Timberwolves, which ranks 19th in the league. On the positive side, Minnesota has held opponents to a 46.9 shooting percentage, which ranks 10th in the league.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Lauri Markkanen, who was acquired in the Donovan Mitchell trade, leads the team with 24.8 points (a career high) and 8.7 rebounds per game. Jordan Clarkson is second with 21.1 points and 4.2 assists per game. If these two can put up some big scoring numbers against the Timberwolves, who surrender the 19th most points per game, they could certainly turn the tide. Mike Conley, the veteran point guard, leads the team with 7.7 assists, averaging 10.7 points per game. Malik Beasley and Collin Sexton both have key roles to play and are averaging over 13 points per game. In the frontcourt, Kelly Olynyk has averaged 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds, while providing quality looks from 3-point range.

Utah’s offense has been great, ranking fifth in scoring with 117.5 points per game, ninth with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game, and 10th with 25.7 assists per game. Defense has been a struggle for Utah, allowing 116.6 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league. Utah’s high turnover rate may be to blame for their defensive struggles.

Final Timberwolves-Jazz Prediction & Pick

Minnesota should take care of business, but expect points with struggling defenses.

Final Timberwolves-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Minnesota +5.5 (-114), over 236 (-110)