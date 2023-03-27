The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) visit the Sacramento Kings (45-29) on Monday night! Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Kings prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Minnesota has won three straight to improve to seventh place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves covered 48% of their games while 51% went under the projected point total. Sacramento has won back-to-back games as they solidify their hold on the No. 3 seed in the West. The Kings covered 56% of their games while 52% went over. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. Minnesota holds a 2-1 advantage thus far including a four-point road win earlier this month.

Here are the Timberwolves-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Kings Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +5.5 (-112)

Sacramento Kings: -5.5 (-108)

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Kings

TV: Bally North Extra, NBCS California

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota looks to be peaking at the right time as the Timberwolves have won three straight over playoff teams. The Timberwolves got a huge boost in recent games as well with the return of Karl-Anthony Towns. Now that they finally have all their guys healthy the Timberwolves are looking the part of a serious contender in the Western Conference. That being said, they are sizable underdogs tonight against a team they just beat on the road a few weeks prior. While the Wolves have struggled on the road this season, they have an excellent chance to cover tonight thanks to their offensive firepower. Minnesota ranks eighth in the league in scoring over their last 10 games and now gets a date with Sacramento’s 26th-ranked defense.

Perhaps the biggest recipe for a Timberwolves cover tonight is their ability to dominate the paint. Minnesota averages the sixth-most points in the paint per game. Put that up against a Kings’ defense that allows the fourth-most points in the paint per game and the Wolves should dominate the interior. That starts with their big guys, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Antony Towns. Since returning, Towns has averaged 18 PPG in just 29 minutes per game. With clutch baskets in both of their two wins with him back, KAT will only improve as he gets his feet wet. As for Gobert, he has been rock-solid in recent games, averaging 14.6 PPG and 13.6 RPG across his last five appearances.

Regardless of what happens with their big guys, Anthony Edwards will play the biggest role in any potential Wolves cover tonight. ANT has torched the Kings this season, averaging 31.3 PPG on 56% shooting. He’s contributed up and down the box score, chipping in 7.3 RPG and 6.3 APG in those three games. After struggling in his return from an injury in their most recent game, look for ANT to bounce back in a huge way tonight.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento continues to have one of the more shocking seasons in the league as they hold a six-game lead on the No. 3 seed in the West. The Kings are all but assured to snap the league’s longest playoff drought behind an electric offense. Sacramento averages 121.1 PPG – by far the highest mark in the league. They excel at all levels of the floor, ranking seventh in fast break scoring, fifth in threes per game, and first in two-point field goal percentage. A huge reason for their success is their passing as Sacramento averages 27.2 APG – the fourth-highest mark in the league. While their defense leaves a lot to be desired, they make up for it with the sixth-highest defensive rebound rate in the league.

If the Kings are going to cover as solid home favorites tonight, they’re going to need another big night from star big man Domantas Sabonis. The seven-footer has been arguably the biggest factor in their sustained success this season. He averages 19.1 PPG, 12.5 RPG, and 7.3 APG for the season but has been especially potent against the Timberwolves. In three prior meetings, Sabonis averaged 21.3 PPG and 12.3 RPG while shooting a sky-high 63%.

Despite being questionable, point guard De’Aaron Fox will be available to play tonight. That gives Sacramento a huge boost as Fox’s scoring and playmaking are vital components to their success. He’s been especially effective against Minnesota, averaging 29.7 PPG and 5.7 APG in three prior meetings with the Wolves.

Final Timberwolves-Kings Prediction & Pick

Pay close attention to the Timberwolves’ injury report as they could have some late scratches playing the second night of a back-to-back. That being said, if they’re all healthy I like Minnesota to keep things tight tonight and potentially win outright.

Final Timberwolves-Kings Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +5.5 (-112)