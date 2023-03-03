The Minnesota Timberwolves continue their Southern California trip as they meet the Los Angeles Lakers. We’re in the house Kobe built, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Timberwolves-Lakers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 108-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Initially, they trailed early before rallying in the second quarter and holding the lead through the final quarter. Jalen McDaniels led the way with 20 points and six rebounds. Additionally, Anthony Edwards had 18 points. Rudy Gobert finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Likewise, Kyle Anderson had 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Wolves shot 47.8 percent from the field. Additionally, they forced 24 turnovers.

The Lakers are coming off a 123-117 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Somehow, they won despite not having the services of LeBron James, Anthony Davis or D’Angelo Russell. Dennis Schroeder overcame a twisted ankle to score 26 points. Also, Troy Brown Jr. finished with 19 points. Austin Reaves finished with 19 points, shooting a perfect 5 for 5 from the field. Ultimately, the Lakers shot 47.5 percent from the floor and 45.7 percent from the triples. The Lakers blocked eight shots. Moreover, the Lakers forced the Thunder to shoot 27.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Wolves are coming into this game with a record of 32-32 and holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference. Also, they are 12-18 on the road. The Wolves are just 4-6 over 10 games. Meanwhile, the Lakers enter this game with a record of 30-33. The Lakers are 15-14 at home and are entering the first of a 5-game homestand. Additionally, the Lakers are 5-5 over 10 games.

The Wolves defeated the Lakers 111-102 in Minnesota to win the only game this season. Moreover, the teams have split the previous 10 games. The Lakers are 6-4 in the past 10 home games against the Wolves.

Here are the Timberwolves-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Lakers Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1 (-108)

Los Angeles Lakers: -1 (-112)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

TV: SportsNet LA and BSN

Stream: NBA

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Wolves have persevered this season despite not having Karl-Anthony Towns. Therefore, they have found ways to win despite not having their best player on the court. Towns is still weeks away from a return.

Edwards leads the charge. Significantly, he averages 24.6 points per game. Edwards has averaged 25.7 points per game without Towns. Meanwhile, Gobert averages 13.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Gobert averages 13.2 points and 11 rebounds without Towns. Somehow, the Wolves have fared better without Towns on offense. Minnesota averages 114.6 points per game with Towns in the lineup and 115.7 without him.

The Wolves are fourth in the NBA on field goal shooting percentage but just 18th from the triples. Likewise, the Wolves are 23rd in free throw shooting percentage. The Wolves struggle on the boards, ranking 25th in rebounds. Additionally, they cannot handle the rock, ranking 28th in turnovers. But the Wolves are exceptional on defense, ranking fourth in blocked shots.

The Wolves will cover the spread if they score consistently. Then, they must stop Davis and force the Lakers to go elsewhere.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

James is out and Russell is still not ready to return from his ankle injury. Conversely, Davis will play tonight. The Lakers will see if the return can boost them as they begin a 5-game homestand.

Davis averages 25.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Additionally, he averages 27.8 points and 16.2 rebounds when James is not in the lineup. The Lakers will need their other shooters to help Davis when the double-team eventually arrives. Therefore, Lonnie Walker IV and Malik Beasley are the key to success on the floor. The Lakers also need their new pieces Rai Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt to hit their shots. Significantly, Vanderbilt has been a beast on the boards over three games, averaging 9.3 rebounds.

The Lakers are 10th in field goal shooting percentage but just 25th in 3-point shooting percentage. Moreover, they are only 20th at the charity stripe. But the Lakers are elite on the boards, and Davis returning should help. Ultimately, they are fifth in rebounds. The Lakers are inconsistent at handling the ball, ranking 16th in turnovers. Additionally, the Lakers are okay on defense, ranking 14th in blocked shots.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can score early and avoid the letdown. Moreover, they must stop Edwards and Gobert.

Final Timberwolves-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Wolves have hung around Los Angeles since Tuesday. However, it will not matter. The Lakers are getting hot at the right time. Therefore, expect them to win.

Final Timberwolves-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -1 (-110)