The Minnesota Timberwolves will seek to play some good basketball before the start of the Play-In Tournament next week as they face off with the San Antonio Spurs in the Alamo City. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Timberwolves-Spurs prediction and pick will be made.

With a chance to rise in the standings with two games remaining, there is still lots to play for if you’re a part of the Timberwolves organization. Even if Minnesota happens to lose out the rest of the way, the worst they can finish out west is in the ninth spot where they would face off in an official elimination game versus the tenth seed. Nevertheless, Minnesota should feel good about themselves after snapping their three-game losing streak in a 107-102 win over the Nets coming on Tuesday.

Despite the lottery being the most exciting thing that Spurs fans are looking forward to, San Antonio still has a remarkable opportunity to end the miserable season with some feel-good wins down the stretch. With an overall record of 21-59, which happens to be the franchise’s worst mark since the 1996-1997 season, there is no question that the Spurs could use some positive momentum heading into next season. Most recently, the Spurs won their second game in their last three contests as they bested the Blazers by a score of 129-127.

Here are the Timberwolves-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Spurs Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -13.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: +13.5 (-110)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 4:00 ET/1:00 PT

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Not only will the Timberwolves benefit from having four days off having not played since Tuesday, Minnesota should be plenty rested for this pivotal road contest. Not to mention, but the T-Wolves also have something to play for in comparison to the Spurs who are crossing the finish line of the regular season with a noticeable limp.

If all else fails, the Timberwolves should be able to find some solace by doing what they do best and that is attacking the paint with their own version of the Twin Towers. After trading for French big man Rudy Gobert in the offseason, Minnesota has long awaited to get a glimpse of him with Karl Anthony-Towns on the court at the same time, as it has been KAT that has missed a large bulk of the season-long campaign with a lingering calf ailment. While Towns is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s bout, he has been back for six games now and would love to continue getting back in the grove by supplying Minnesota with a dominating performance with this frontcourt pal in Gobert.

In addition, it will end up being vital for the Timberwolves to capitalize on their free-throw makes whenever they are given opportunities on trips to the charity stripe. On paper, the Wolves aren’t a necessarily great free-throw shooting team with a combined 75% mark on the season, so Minnesota will need to reverse this trend and make the Spurs pay whenever they are in the mood to foul.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the Victor Wembenyama sweepstakes are officially on, as the Spurs and their third-worst record in all of the NBA have a significant chance to land the budding international superstar come draft time. While this remains to be seen, all head coach Greg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs do in the meantime is put their best foot forward in an attempt to feel good about themselves heading into next year.

In order to find a way to cover the spread and improve upon their 32-48 record ATS this season, the Spurs will need to find a way to shoot more efficiently from beyond the arc. Clearly, the Spurs have been underwhelming to say the least when it comes to connecting on their three-pointers this season, but even the worst shooting teams are due to have a party from distance from time to time. If that is going to be the case, be on the lookout for Keldon Johnson to light it up in the scoring department after leading San Antonio with 22.0 points per game this season. Unfortunately, Johnson along with a slew of important Spurs are listed as questionable for this matchup, as being shorthanded is the last thing the Spurs need if they have hopes in covering the spread.

Above all else, Tre Jones may be an intriguing force in this one as his shooting ability to go along with his stingy defense could be just what the doctor ordered if you’re planning to wager on the Spurs. In fact, Jones poured in 18 points in the win over the Trail Blazers and should be a main factor once again.

Final Timberw0lves-Spurs Prediction & Pick

Since the T-Wolves are far more rested and are still playing for something at this point of the season, the smart pick here is to ride with Minnesota to cover even if the spread is quite large.

Final Timberwolves-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -13.5 (-110)