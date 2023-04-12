Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The Toronto Raptors (41-41) will play host to the visiting Chicago Bulls (40-42) for the last and final play-in game for the Eastern Conference. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with the top prop picks for the Bulls-Raptors.

The winner of this game will go to battle with the Miami Heat for the 8th and final seed of the Eastern Conference playoffs to play the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams have some tough sledding ahead of them immediately following their win on Wednesday night.

Here are the Bulls-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Raptors Odds

Chicago Bulls: +6 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: -6 (-110)

Over: 212.5 (-110)

Under: 212.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Raptors

TV: ESPN

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

Spotting Trends in Recent Series History

The Bulls and Raptors have played against one another three times during the regular season where the Raptors were able to win the series 2-1. Things change game by game especially when you are competing against a familiar foe but we are able to pull identify some trends that could be helpful with our prop bets for tonight’s play-in game.

Nov. 6: The Raptors were able to pull out to an early lead and closed with a big fourth quarter to beat the Bulls 113-104 and cover the -4 spread. It was Fred Vanfleet that led the way with a staggering 30 points to go along with 11 assists. Scottie Barnes dominated down low with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulls had a collective effort with six players scoring double figures. It was DeMar DeRozan that led the way with 20 points. Even though they were outrebounded in the game Nikola Vucevic was able to snag 12 rebounds to go along with his 18 points which were second on the team.

Nov. 7: Coming off a back-to-back, the Raptors didn’t have similar success as they did in their first game losing 111-97. They just couldn’t get going offensively and were outscored in three of four quarters. The lone bright spot was Fred Vanfleet who balled out again for 27 points, but other than it was only Gary Trent Jr. who had anything close with 19 points.

This time around it was the Zach LaVine show, who put up 30 points after being out in the first game of their series. DeRozan had a down game only scoring nine points, meanwhile, Vucevic still wreaked havoc on the glass with 13 rebounds to go along with his 15 points.

Feb. 28: The Raptors were able to get the last one back with a 104-98 win at home against the Bulls. This one was a closely contested game until the Raptors had a big fourth quarter to close out the win. This time around it was Pascal Siakam who led the team with 20 points, but it was a collective effort with four other players scoring double digits.

The Bulls had their full cast but outside of the big three, only one other player scored double digits. Vucevic led the way with 23 points, meanwhile, DeRozan and LaVine combined for 30 points but it just wasn’t enough to get the job done.

Top Player Props: Bulls-Raptors Odds

Zach LaVine Under 25.5 Points (-115): The star shooting guard is averaging just under 25 points a game (24.8 ppg) but with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors looming the under seems like the safe bet. He is only averaging 15 points on 34.4% from the floor over his last two games and even in a winner takes all game he shouldn’t be able to break out of his slump against a defensively sound squad like the Raptors.

Alex Caruso Over 2.5 Rebounds (+100): The Bulls shooting guard has hit this mark only once in his three games and is only averaging 2.93 rebounds per game, but this is the matchup that will change that. He somehow has a knack for getting in a good position to get rebounds against the Raptors. In the three games against the Raptors this regular season, he is averaging seven rebounds and has a really good chance of cashing this plus-money prop.

Nikola Vucevic Over 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+128): The big man is normally known for dominating the paint but he can also stretch the floor. He is averaging 1.5 3-pointers made per game and seeing he has a matchup against a team in the Raptors that are 28th in three-point shooting percentage against (37.4%) there should be ample opportunities for him to knock down some treys.