The Philadelphia 76ers host the Portland Trail Blazers for an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-76ers prediction and pick.

The Blazers are going through a rough stretch right now. They have the third-worst record in the Western Conference at (31-35) but is just one game outside of a potential play-in spot. The Western standings have shaken up a lot since the second half of the season. It’s going to keep shuffling until the final game of the season but now is the time for the Blazers to get back on track. They are coming off a bad loss to the Boston Celtics 115-93 last time out.

Philadelphia is playing very well right now going (7-3) in their last 10 games. They are now (43-22) on the season which has them third in the East. They are two games behind the Celtics and 4.5 behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the top overall seed. Anything can happen but as of now, Philly will likely finish with a top-4 record in the East. They are coming off a 117-94 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here are the Blazers-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-76ers Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +9.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

TV: ROOT Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 ET/ 4:00 PT

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Anfernee Simons is a game-time decision tonight and the Blazers certainly need his production against Philly. Philly can dominate on both sides of the floor and having Simons on the floor for the Blazers would take off a lot of pressure on Damian Lillard. Lillard is doing everything he can averaging 32.3 points per game and has been the top point guard in the NBA all season long. Shaedon Sharpe is going to need to step up big tonight scoring more than his average at 7.9 points per game.

The biggest key for the Blazers tonight will be to contain Joel Embiid. That is an impossible task but if they can take him off his game a little bit then that should be a huge advantage for them to stay in the game. The Blazers are right in the middle of the pack in points allowed at 115.6 and the Sixers average 115 per game. Portland is right behind the Sixers at 114.6 so they are more than capable of covering this spread. Dame would likely need to have 40+ points tonight but if that happens I can see them covering.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The Sixers don’t have anyone on the injury report and that has been a huge benefit for them over the last 10 games or so. They are seeing great production from their starting five and Tyrese Maxey is ballin’ out off the bench. Maxey is averaging 20.2 points per game but has started 27 games this season, or else he might be the favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award. A big addition to this team has been Jalen McDaniels. The former SDSU Aztec is averaging 6.3 points for the Sixers but is a defensive specialist averaging 1.1 steals per game on the season. He will be crucial for them in the postseason once they get to the later stages.

If Embiid and Harden play their game then they will cover this spread. The Blazers have a hard time competing against the good teams as they lost by 22 to the Celtics last time out. The Blazers have two more games on the road trip but this will be the last time they are on the east coast. I expect the Sixers to give them a warm welcome as they are trying to surge their way up past the Celtics in the standings. If they shut down everyone but Dame tonight, then the Sixers should still be able to beat the Blazers by at least 10.

Final Blazers-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Sixers are at home and should cover this spread unless Dame goes off for 50.

Final Blazers-76ers Prediction & Pick: 76ers -9.5 (-110)