The finish line is in sight! NBA fans and bettors alike will surely be bittersweet for this epic matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers as although the season is coming to an end, the playoffs and the drama it brings is right around the corner! Let’s check out our NBA odds series where our Trail Blazers-Clippers prediction and pick will be made for all betting fanatics to see!

Having been eliminated for quite some time now, the Damian Lillard-less Blazers are thrusting their young guns into the bright lights of the professional level as there will be plenty of youth on the floor for Portland ahead of this game. Overall, this season is no doubt considered a disappointment as they enter Saturday with a 33-47 record and have now missed postseason play for the second consecutive season.

As for the Clippers, it proved to be Los Angeles that dug deep by defeating their crosstown rivals in the Lakers for the eleventh-straight time 125-118 and further made their case that they belong in the top-six of the west. As it stands, the Lakers and Pelicans sit only a half-game behind the Clippers for that illustrious sixth-place spot, so be on the lookout for the Clippers to have all hands on deck for this one.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Clippers Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +16 (-108)

Los Angeles Clippers: -16 (-112)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Clippers

TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 4:00 ET/1:00 PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

One look at the line in this one, and the thought that you’d have to be slightly insane to wager upon the Blazers starts to creep into your mind. Not only is Portland fresh off of a loss to one of the worst teams in basketball in the San Antonio Spurs, but nearly every player who has logged in competitive minutes this season has practically been ruled out for tonight’s contest as well as the remainder of the season. Without the services of names like Lillard, Grant, Nurkic, Simons, and even Thybulle, the Blazers’ margin for error is extremely thin.

For starters, if Portland wants any shot at covering the hefty +16.5 point line as heavy underdogs, then someone needs to step up in big way against a near full-strength Clippers squad. In what almost seemed like a Summer League type of game between the Trail Blazers and Spurs on Thursday, it was the 2018 former first-round pick in Kevin Knox II that electrified his teammates with a team-high 24 points on 60% shooting from the floor.

Not to mention, Portland can’t afford to get sloppy and let the turners continue to accumulate. On the season, the Trail Blazers turned the ball over just south of 14 times per ball game, and they can’t have their inexperienced lineup coughing up possessions against a very fundamentally sound Clippers crew.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the Clippers should be feeling all of the pressure heading into Saturday’s tip-off with Portland. Of course, with only two games left on the regular season scheduled slate before postseason play is here, there are currently three teams that are fighting for one lone spot to avoid participating in the Play-In Tournament. Clearly, the Clippers plan to be playing a guaranteed seven-game set in less than two weeks from now.

Yes, the odds are all in favor of the Clippers prevailing, but nothing is given at the professional level of basketball in the United States. For one, Los Angeles has been mediocrely average in covering the spread this season with an overall mark of 40-40. In addition, the Clippers are also keeping their fingers crossed that the absence of Paul George due to a knee injury since March 23rd is more than concerning. Despite George’s setback, the Clippers arguably have the better lineup in this one on paper and have the veteran pieces to avoid an enormous letdown. In fact, the emergence of Norman Powell is more than encouraging, as he stepped up big time in the win over the Lakers after erupting for 27 points off the bench.

Gaining an edge off the bench will prove to critical for LA, but the biggest difference maker for the Clippers in this one will prove to be staying hot from three-point range. With back-to-back games of shooting at least 35% from distance, Los Angeles may do-or-die from beyond the arc when the clock hits triple zeroes.

Final Trail Blazers-Clippers Prediction & Pick

At first glance, 16.5 points in an NBA game sure is a lot of points to try and cover. When taking a closer look at this one, I believe that the Blazers will play loose and all of the pressure will be felt by the Clippers. While it will take some shocking moments for Los Angeles to lose this one, Portland should do just enough to not get blown out on the road even though they are extremely undermanned.

Final Trail Blazers-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers +16 (-108)