The Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Blazers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Blazers-Grizzlies Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +17.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -17.5 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Blazers vs. Grizzlies

TV: Root Sports+, Bally Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 2-8 (13th in the West)

ATS Record: 37-41 (47%)

Over Record: 37-39-2 (49%)

Portland was right in the thick of the playoff picture just a month ago but they’ve since decided to tank the rest of their season. Consequently, the Blazers will be without a number of key players, including Jerami Grant, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Jusuf Nurkic, and Anfernee Simons. As a result, the Blazers are incredibly heavy underdogs tonight with the team seemingly actively trying to lose. That being said, Portland was a 19.5-point underdog in their most recent game. Not only did the Blazers cover, but they also won outright. While that may be a lot to ask tonight against the conference’s second-best team, they can certainly cover another double-digit spread.

If the Blazers are going to keep things close(ish) tonight, they’re going to need rookie Shaedon Sharpe to continue his late-season breakout. The 19-year-old was the seventh-overall pick in last summer’s draft but played sparingly for the majority of the season. With Damian Lillard and company shut down, Sharpe has gotten a chance to shine. Over his last seven games, Sharpe averaged 24.7 PPG. He’s been remarkably efficient despite his youth, shooting 47% from the floor and 42% from three. Perhaps his most tantalizing trait for betters is his outside shooting. Averaging 3.4 threes per game over that span, Sharpe could easily catch fire and put a scare into the Grizzlies.

The X-factor for the Blazers tonight is point guard Skyler Mays. The former 50th overall pick was signed to a 10-day contract and has put together two strong starts for the tanking Blazers. He averaged 13.5 PPG and 7.5 APG over his last two games while shooting 65% from the floor. Although he is a relative unknown, his playmaking and outside shooting (2.0 threes per game on 50% shooting) could catch Memphis off guard tonight.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 8-2 (Second in the West)

ATS Record: 36-40-2 (47%)

Over Record: 35-41-2 (46%)

Memphis survived a rough stretch after the All-Star breaks and now looks the part of a serious NBA Finals contender. While they did suffer a shocking blowout loss to the Bulls in their most recent game, the Grizzlies get to return home. Memphis has been incredible in home games this season, holding a league-best 34-6 record. Additionally, the Grizzlies covered 59% of home games – the seventh-best mark in the league. They have an excellent opportunity to build on that tonight against what is essentially a G-League roster. That being said, they are massive favorites and thus they’ll need their stars to be locked in if they want to cover.

Memphis holds the best record in the league over their last 10 games. They’ve done so by becoming much more balanced and spreading out their offensive production. Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the team with 23.7 PPG over that stretch. The defensive mastermind has continued to do work on that end of the floor as well, chipping in 7.4 RPG, 1.0 steals, and 2.8 blocks per game. Shooting 57% from the floor, JJJ has quietly developed into a dangerous offensive player.

Jaren Jackson is hardly the only Grizzly playing well of late, as both Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are giving other teams headaches on a nightly basis. Over their last 10 games, Bane averaged 23.1 PPG while Morant chipped in 20.8. Bane makes noise all over the court, picking up 4.4 RPG, 4.7 APG, and 1.6 steals per game. Additionally, he projects as a deadeye from beyond the arc thanks to 2.6 threes per game at a 43% clip. While Morant’s scoring is down compared to his season average, his minutes haven’t yet stabilized to their pre-suspension levels. Even so, he remains an elite finisher and playmaker, chipping in 7.0 APG.

Final Blazers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

With such a large spread, it is hard to advise taking either team here. While this Grizzlies team is easily 17 points better than this Blazers team, it remains to be seen how motivated Memphis will be. That being said, the over is much more appealing to me. Memphis could drop 130 themselves on this inexperienced defense and Shaedon Sharpe has shown me enough to have faith in their ability to score.

Final Blazers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Over 229 (-110)