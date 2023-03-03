A pair of top scorers in the NBA will go toe-to-toe as Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers head south to take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Let’s take a look at our NBA odds series, where our Blazers-Hawks prediction and pick will be made.

Losers in four of their previous five games played, the Blazers are in desperation mode with less than 20 regular season contests to go. As it stands, Portland enters play with a 29-33 record and is a game and a half behind the final play-in tournament spot out west.

As for the Hawks, Atlanta is in firm control of at least making an appearance in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, but there is no doubt that their minds are instead focused on whatever they can do to crack the top six teams by the conclusion of the regular season.

Here are the Blazers-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Blazers-Hawks Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +7.5 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 241.5 (-110)

Under: 241.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hawks

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

On the surface level, point guard Damian Lillard and his 32.3 PPG have taken the league by storm as he is putting his body on the line each and every time he suits up for action. However, the same cannot be said for the rest of his teammates, as the Blazers’ recent losing pattern is starting to become a worrying issue. At first glance, Portland is 30-31 ATS this year and bettors will no doubt have to bank on another spectacular shooting performance from “Dame Time” to earn a few extra dollars on this Friday night.

Outside of the fact that Lillard will need to continue his scalding hot pace in pursuit of the NBA’s scoring title, it has been the Trail Blazers’ suspect defense that hasn’t been able to get on the same page whatsoever. Believe it or not, Portland has given up at least 120 points in four of their previous five games and are certainly licking their wounds entering play tonight. It is hard to argue against the fact that the Blazers’ defense is the sole reason they are struggling to make ends meet, as Portland does happen to boast the 13th-rated offense in the league. Without a doubt, Portland must attempt to play much better defense against a Hawks squad that can fill it up from the floor in a hurry.

Above all else, the availability of the team’s second-leading scorer in Anfernee Simons may be the deciding factor in whether the Blazers will be able to cover or not. After tweaking his ankle late in the third quarter the last time out, Simons is expected to be a game-time decision for this Friday night showdown with the Hawks.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

On paper, it appears that the Hawks do possess the better overall team and is favored for good reason, but by no means should Atlanta get lackluster in their approach on the hardwood whatsoever, especially when going up against someone like Damian Lillard. Plus, Atlanta has only posted a 17-13 record at home on the season, as they have let a few games slip from their fingers that they should’ve certainly been victorious in up to this point.

In order for the Hawks to improve upon a sluggish 27-35 record against the spread, then look no further than Trae Young’s backcourt teammate and partner in crime in Dejounte Murray to terrorize the Blazers like he did during the first meeting between both sides earlier in the season. When the smoke had finally cleared on the Hawk’s four-point loss to the Trail Blazers coming on Jan 30th, it was Murray that did all he could by finishing the night with a career-high 40 points on 13/25 shooting including hitting five three-pointers in the contest. Not to mention, Murray ends his historic outing by committing ZERO turnovers. For a team like Atlanta that rarely gives the ball away offensively, making the most of every offensive possession will end up being key in covering the spread.

Of course, it would definitely help Atlanta’s chances of taking care of business if the Hawks can also show some life on the defensive end of the floor. It is quite obvious that both these teams in this contest struggle defending on a consistent basis, so whoever can get stops early and frequently may be rewarded with a cover.

Final Blazers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

In the battle of scoring superstars in Lillard and Young, the difference in this one may simply be which household name is less on their game. Alas, put your trust in the Hawks to win in front of their home fans and for Trae Young to hit some dagger three’s late to help Atlanta rise to the occasion.

Final Blazers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Hawks -7.5 (-110)