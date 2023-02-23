The Portland Trail Blazers (28-30) visit the Sacramento Kings (32-25) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Kings prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Portland lost two of their last three games before the All-Star Break and sits in 12th place in the West. The Blazers covered 52% of their games while 52% went under the projected point total. Sacramento also lost two of their last three prior to the break but they sit in third place in the West. The Kings covered 54% of their games while 52% went under. This will be the second of four meetings between the conference foes. Portland took the first game on the road, 115-108 back in October.

Here are the Blazers-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Blazers-Kings Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +6.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 241.5 (-110)

Under: 241.5 (-110)

How To Watch Blazers vs. Kings

TV: Root Sports+, NBCS California

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Portland is firmly in the mix in the Western Conference despite currently sitting on the outside looking into the playoff picture. The Blazers feature a strong offense that ranks 12th with 114.9 PPG. They Are especially lethal from beyond the arc where they rank eighth in both made threes and three-point percentage. Additionally, Portland does a great job getting to the rim and drawing fouls. Their 20.3 made free throws per game is the third-highest mark in the league. While they don’t have a great defense by any means, the Blazers do a good job defending the three as opponents average the seventh-fewest three-point attempts per game.

Portland is led by the inevitable Damian Lillard. Fresh off a three-point contest championship, Lillard is well-equipped to carry his team to cover tonight. Dame is having another incredible season as he ranks fourth in the league with 31.4 PPG in addition to ranking in the top ten with 7.3 APG. Lillard is absolutely lethal from beyond the arc, averaging 4.2 made threes per game while shooting 37% from deep. Sacramento allows the ninth-highest three-point percentage in the league – setting Lillard up for a big night from beyond the arc.

While Dame steals most of the headlines, forward Jerami Grant has had strong seasons in his own right. Grant averages 20.8 PPG and 4.3 RPG in addition to being a strong defensive player. The 28-year-old is having the best shooting year of his career. His 2.3 made threes per game and 41% three-point shooting percentage both mark career highs. Additionally, he’s already had success against the Kings as he scored 23 points in their earlier win over Sacramento.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento was one of the best stories in the NBA during the first half of the year as they are well on track to snap the league’s longest playoff drought. That being said, their third-place standing is far from safe given how competitive the Western Conference is. Therefore, every game is a near must-win for the Kings if they want to ensure their playoff spot is safe. Sacramento features the most explosive offense in the league as they lead the league with 119.5 PPG. Additionally, the Kings are lethal on the fast break where they rank eighth with 15.2 PPG. That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight considering the Blazers allow the 11th-most fast break points per game. While Sacramento does rank in the top ten in both made threes and three-point percentage, they’re most dangerous inside the arc as their 59% two-point percentage leads the NBA.

Sacramento is led by the lightning-quick De’Aaron Fox. Fox leads the team with 24.8 PPG while also chipping in 6.2 APG. While he is inconsistent from beyond the arc (1.5 made threes per game on 33% shooting), his 51% field goal percentage shows how dangerous he is once he penetrates inside. With four consecutive 30-point games prior to the All-Star Break, Fox is well-positioned to have another big night tonight. Add in that he previously scored 33 points against the Blazers and Fox should easily hit his over on points.

The X-factor for Sacramento tonight is big man Domantas Sabonis. The seven-footer averages 18.8 PPG, leads the league with 12.3 RPG and leads his team with 6.9 APG. He scored 20+ in three of his last four games before the break and should feast against a vulnerable Blazers frontline.

Final Blazers-Kings Prediction & Pick

Sacramento has an incredible offense and has been unbelievable at home but I like the Blazers to keep things close tonight as every game is a must-win going forward.

Final Blazers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers +6.5 (-110)