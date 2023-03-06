The Detroit Pistons (15-49) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (30-34) in a match at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Pistons prediction and pick, laid out below.

Losers in three of their previous five games played, the Blazers are in desperation mode with 18 regular season fixtures to go. As it stands, Portland enters play in 13th place in the tight Western Conference ladder.

Detroit has been in tanking mode this season, with a 15-49 record placing them in last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons are on a seven-game losing streak and are losers in 12 of their last 15 matches. Head coach Dwane Casey’s squad is in for another lottery pick.

Here are the Blazers-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Blazers-Pistons Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: -5.5 (-110)

Detroit Pistons:+5.5 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Blazers vs. Pistons

TV: Bally Sports- Detroit, Root Sports Northwest – Oregon,

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET / 4:10 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Portland Trail Blazers are 30-34 this season. They are dead last in the Northwest Division, where Denver, Minnesota, Utah, and Oklahoma are ahead. The Blazers are 13th in the Western Conference, three spots and half a game away from a possible Play-In spot.

On the surface level, point guard Damian Lillard and his 32.5-point average have taken the league by storm as he is blazing it up for Rip City every night. However, the same cannot be said for the rest of his teammates, as the Blazers’ recent losing skid has been causing them trouble. Add that to the piling injury issues that Portland faces, and the Blazers need to turn things around quickly in the last 18 games or else they will lose the playoffs for a second straight year.

Portland only snatched four wins in their last 10 games. A recent win against the Magic gives some momentum to the Blazers, but the Blazers almost squandered that game if not for the heroics of Lillard again. Lillard delivered a 41-point, nine-rebound, and six-assist performance, while Jerami Grant produced 20 points, six boards, and seven dimes. Cam Reddish has been making his starting roles productive since his trade from New York, and he put up 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists for the team. Drew Eubanks secured 13 points and six boards while Nassir Little led the bench unit with 11 points. Chauncey Billups’s squad is favored to win this game as visitors, but a win is much better than a prediction. He needs to work his way while Justise Winslow and Ibou Badji are out, while Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, and Ryan Arcidiacono are doubtful to make an appearance.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Detroit Pistons are 15-49 this season. They are dead last in the Central Division, with the Bucks, Cavaliers, Pacers, and Bulls placed ahead of them. They are 15th in the Eastern Conference, sharing the same win-loss record with Western Conference bottom-feeders Houston Rockets. The Pistons are again headed for the draft lottery, clutching their chances to land possible first-pick Victor Wembanyama.

The Pistons’ last outing was a 24-point demolition from the Cavaliers. They managed to keep the game close in half-time, but the Cavs poured in 42 points in the third frame and led as much as 35 points to secure the win in Ohio. Marvin Bagley III made his starter minutes productive, leading the Pistons with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks. Hamidou Diallo, RJ Hampton, and Jaden Ivey are the only other Pistons to tally double-digit points.

Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team with 21.6 points per game, posting a near 50-40-90 record with his 49-41-88 shooting splits. Last year’s fifth-overall pick Jaden Ivey is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per contest. Alec Burks, who plays almost exclusively off the bench, has averaged 12.8 points per game on 42.3 percent shooting from three-point land. Jalen Duren leads the team with 8.7 rebounds while Killian Hayes leads the team with 5.9 assists.

Detroit has averaged just 111.4 points per game, which is 27th in the league. Adding to the team’s struggles, Detroit’s defense has allowed the second most points per game at 119.1. The silver lining for the Pistons is their ability to get to the line, making 20.6 free-throw makes (2nd in the league) in 26.8 attempts (1st). As a team, the Pistons tally 42.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.2 steals, and 3.8 blocks.

Dwayne Casey will once again be dealing with a lengthy injury list. Bogdanovic, Duren, Cade Cunningham, and Isaiah Stewart are out in this game. Burks, Hayes, James Wiseman, and Rodney McGruder have doubtful statuses.

Final Blazers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Pistons have kept their last three games at home in a close contest, but with this determined Blazers squad, expect Portland to deliver another offensive display. Back the visitors to win this match.

Final Blazers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers (-5.5), Over 229.5