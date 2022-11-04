NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

Kick up your feet, sit back, and relax as the weekend is finally here! You might want to pop some popcorn for this one, as the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns will clash on the court in the desert late Friday night. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Blazers-Suns prediction and pick will be unveiled for all betting fanatics to see.

Arguably without their top three players in the lineup due to injury, Portland has found other ways to continue to win despite being shorthanded. Storming out of the gates with a 5-2 record which includes a shiny 2-0 mark away from home, the Trail Blazers can make the ultimate statement by keeping this one close and even come away with an eyebrow-raising win as visitors.

Picking up right where they left off, the Suns are off to an impressive start to the 2022-2023 regular season after capturing the one-seed in the Western Conference a year ago. With the return of Phoenix’s dynamic trio of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton, the Suns’ championship window still remains open.

Here are the Blazers-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Blazers-Suns Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +12.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 217.5 (-108)

Under: 217.5 (-112)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Show of hands, but who expected the Portland Trail Blazers to go 5-2 in their first seven games? While Blazers fans may have thought their team was going to look the part simply due to their fandom, this is the same squad that compiled a horrendous 22-57 record last season in head coach Chauncey Billups’ first year running the show in Portland. However, do not be dismayed. Even though the Blazers are without Damien Lillard, Gary Payton II, and Anfernee Simons, this is arguably a legit playoff-contending group when they are fully healthy.

Obviously, missing such key players for a key matchup against a Suns squad that is definitely more healthy is slightly concerning going into this one, but Portland will just have to find other ways to put the pressure on Phoenix and keep the pedal to the metal all game long.

To begin, the shorthanded Blazers will need to find a way to generate some offense from an unlikely hero. With three top playmaking scoring options sidelined for tonight’s duel, it will be up to names like Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic to help carry the load. On paper, these aren’t bad options to have at Billups’ disposal in handing them the keys to the offense. In the 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies, Grant and Nurkic combined for 46 points and shot a collective 15-32 from the floor. With this kind of efficiency from the floor, maybe the Trail Blazers really can cover the spread despite having their B team out there.

In addition, Portland has to simply hope that the Suns have an off-night shooting the basketball as well. At the moment, Portland is ranked as the 10th best defense in the league with an average points against of 110.6 points per game.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

In order to cover the spread and avoid a letdown against a stingy and gritty Blazers bunch, the Suns will need to play sharp but won’t have to change up their philosophy too dramatically. Thus far, Phoenix has attacked teams with a frenzy of scoring that has resulted in them averaging roughly 118.3 points per game. At that rate of abundant scoring, it has made it extremely difficult for teams to keep up the pace with a red-hot Suns squad. Not to mention, but Phoenix is also holding teams to 106.4 points per contest, which currently is the fourth-best mark in the entire NBA.

While Phoenix is certainly capable of inflicting some damage on both sides of the court, there one X-Factor out on the court has come in the form of forward Cameron Johnson. Simply put, Johnson has forgotten what it is like to miss! Entering his first year as a starter for the Suns in his fourth year being in the pros, Johnson is accumulating 14.9 points per game and has made twelve three-pointers in his last two games combined. With the former North Carolina standout taking over for veteran Jae Crowder prior to training camp, he has provided the perfect spark to an already electric offensive attack.

Last and certainly not least, keep your eyes peeled for Ayton’s status prior to tip-off. While he has missed the last two games due to an ailing ankle injury, he is expected to suit up and is currently probable for the contest.

Final Blazers-Suns Prediction & Pick

Without a doubt, it would be an impressive feat if Portland can come out and punch the Suns in the gut while being greatly shorthanded. This one will be close for the majority of the night, but by the fourth quarter, it will be Phoenix that pulls away in the most critical moments.

Final Blazers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -12.5 (-110)