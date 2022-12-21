By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Thunder host the Trail Blazers for a divisional matchup in Oklahoma City! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Blazers and Thunder will play back-to-back games against each other after Shai Gilgous-Alexander drilled a game-winner as time expired Monday night. The score was tied with about four seconds remaining when SGA got the inbound passes and took a fadeaway jumper from the baseline in front of Justise Winslow’s face. SGA is rising in front of everyone’s eyes and is becoming one of the best all-around guards in the NBA. Portland is (17-14) on the season while OKC is (13-18).

Here are the Blazers-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Blazers-Thunder Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: -3.5 (-106)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +3.5 (-114)

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Blazers are in a good position to cover this spread but the key will be finishing the game. The game Monday night was neck and neck the whole way through as Portland could have easily won. It will take a few more late 4th quarter shots to ice them this time around as OKC is known for keeping games close. Damian Lillard dropped 28 in the loss and has been on a scoring tear over the last few games. He’s averaging 28.3 per game along with seven assists per game to go along with it. However, he is dealing with a wrist sprain and is probable for tonight’s game.

The team is dealing with some injured players. Nassir Little and Gary Payton II are out tonight and Jusuf Nurkic is questionable. Outside of them, everyone else should suit up and play. The Blazers are 18th in the NBA in scoring at 112.6 points per game and allow 112.1 which is 12th in the NBA. This only proves the point from earlier even more as the Blazers are used to playing in close games. If Lillard is healthy and it’s “Dame Time” in the 4th quarter then this team can surprise a lot of people.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Josh Giddey is dealing with an illness and is questionable for tonight’s game. He did not play in the game against Portland and the team still managed to win. Giddey is the team’s second-best player .. or at least offensive threat. Luguentz Dort is certainly turning into a star himself but Giddey averages a little less than a point more per game than Dort. Giddey is also like SGA where he can do it all. He’s averaging 8.1 rebounds along with 5.5 rebounds to go with his 14.7 points per game. If he is feeling better tonight then the Thunder will have an extra weapon.

This team is elite at scoring. They are 7th in the NBA at 115.5 points per game but are at the bottom of the NBA in points allowed at 117.1 per game. The defense is the biggest issue for this team as they try and take down one of the top point guards and teams in the NBA once again. The key will be shutting down Lillard and if they can then they will certainly cover this spread.

Final Blazers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are elite at covering the spread. Portland is (20-11) ATS and OKC is (19-12). This makes it tough to choose but since OKC got it done last time I expect them to show up once again at home.

Final Blazers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder +3.5 (-114); Over 235.5 (-110)