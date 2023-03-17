Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Golden State Warriors will meet the Atlanta Hawks. We’re in the Dirty South sharing our NBA odds series, making a Warriors-Hawks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Warriors fell 134-126 to the Los Angeles Clippers in their recent contest. Somehow, they lost despite getting 50 points from Stephen Curry. Klay Thompson also had 15 points but went 6 for 16 from the field. Likewise, Jordan Poole added 19 points. The Warriors shot 55.7 percent from the field but allowed the Clippers to shoot 47.9 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from the triples. Also, the Clippers had 32 free-throw chances compared to the Warriors’ 15. The Warriors also lost the battle of the boards 44-36. Moreover, they turned the ball over 16 times. Andrew Wiggins remained out due to personal reasons, and there is no timetable for his return.

The Hawks last played on Monday. Unfortunately, they fell 136-115 at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They fell behind by 24 at the half and could not recover. Regardless, Trae Young led the way with 41 points but also turned the ball over four times. De’Andre Hunter scored 15 points but shot 6 for 17 from the field. Additionally, Dejounte Murray added 11 points but turned the ball over five times. Saddiq Bey had six points but went 3 for 8. Onyeka Okongwu had a good game, with 16 points and 14 rebounds off the bench. Ultimately, the Hawks shot 45.4 percent from the field but allowed the T-Wolves to convert a ridiculous 58.7 percent of their shots. The Hawks also had 15 turnovers. Moreover, they allowed the Wolves to convert shots on 39 assists.

The Warriors come into this game with a record of 36-34. Also, they are 6-4 over their past 10 games. The Warriors are 7-5 since Wiggins took his leave of absence. However, they are also 7-27 on the road, and playing away from San Francisco has been tough. The Hawks enter this game with a record of 34-35. Additionally, they are 5-5 in their previous 10 games. The Hawks are 18-15 at home.

The Hawks and Warriors played a spectacular game on January 2 with the Warriors prevailing 143-141. Subsequently, the Warriors are 6-4 in the past 10 games in Atlanta.

Here are the Warriors-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Golden State Warriors: +3 (-108)

Atlanta Hawks: -3 (-112)

Over: 247.5 (-110)

Under: 247.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Hawks

TV: NBA, BSSE and NBCS

Stream: NBA

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors have not had their fully healthy team this season. However, they still have Curry, Thompson, and Poole, and all of them can deliver on any given night for the Warriors.

Curry averages 30.1 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game. Yet, he has not put up great numbers against the Hawks, with 23.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game in his career against the Hawks. Thompson averages 22.1 points per game. Moreover, he has averaged 21.4 points against the Hawks. Poole averages 20.5 points per game. However, he has had 14.8 points per game against the Hawks.

The Warriors score 118.3 points per game. Conversely, they also allow 117.74 points per game. The bench averages 36.4 points per game. However, they have only managed 32.8 points per game over the previous five games. The Warriors have 44 rebounds per game. Sadly, they have slowed down recently, with 41.4 rebounds per game. The Warriors also have 16.3 turnovers per game and must manage the ball better.

The Warriors will cover the spread if Curry and Thompson continue to produce while the bench also hits the mark. Then, they must play defense and not allow Young to dominate them.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks, once again, are an inconsistent team. Likewise, they still have one of the best players in the NBA. Young averages 27 points and 10.1 assists per game. However, he has struggled against Golden State, averaging 21.6 points and 9.4 assists per game. Hunter averages 15.6 points per game. Also, he has averaged 14.3 points per game against the Warriors. Murray averages 20.6 points per game. Moreover, he has averaged 17.5 points in his career against Golden State. Bey has averaged 11.3 points per game in his 12 games with the Hawks since they acquired him in a trade from the Detroit Pistons.

The Hawks average 117.2 points per game. Additionally, they allow only 103.11 points per game. The Hawks do not have a good bench, averaging 33 points per game. Yet, they have averaged 35.6 over the past five games.

The Hawks will cover the spread if they can score consistently and build a lead. Next, they must stop Curry and Thompson while forcing others to beat them.

Final Warriors-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are a solid team. However, they are awful on the road. Expect the Hawks to come out strong after three days of rest and take down the Warriors.

Final Warriors-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks: -3 (-112)