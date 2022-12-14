By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Denver Nuggets host the Washington Wizards for an interconference matchup! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Nuggets prediction and pick.

Washington has lost their last seven games as they see their record plumpish once again. Sitting at a record of (11-10), the Wizards finally had hope for this new campaign. Now just two weeks later, the Wizards are (11-17) and sit 12th in the East. It’s been another unlucky injury-ridden start to the season for this squad as they now face a tough road challenge in Denver.

The Nuggets are (16-10) on the season which places them third in the West. They are 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans for the top seed in the conference. The West looks lopsided at the moment as no one predicted the Pelicans to be leading by the middle of December. It’s anyone’s race which means the Nuggets must win these easier matchups.

Here are the Wizards-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Nuggets Odds

Washington Wizards: +11.5 (-114)

Denver Nuggets: -11.5 (-106)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards are missing a lot of star power tonight. Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Rui Hachimura, and Delon Wright are all out and Anthony Gill is questionable to play. That leaves Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris, Corey Kispert, and former Nugget Will Barton to lead the charge. That won’t be a very dependable lineup facing one of the better teams in the NBA. The good news for this team is they have seven players averaging between 6-10 points who can all step up and score if depended on. Well, now they are being depended on so we will see how they manage in The Mile High.

Shutting down Nikola Jokic is the biggest concern. It will be tough for them to do that as the back-to-back MVP dominates in all facets of the game. The Wizards have one of the worst offenses in the game right now averaging just 110 points. It’s going to take a lot out of them to keep up.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

This is a large spread, but it’s one they should cover with ease. Michael Porter Jr. will be out but they have been used to that for years. The Nuggets are relatively healthy heading into this game. They are coming off two great outings against divisional opponents and escaped Portland after a huge win. There doesn’t seem like there is anything Washington can do to really get in their way tonight.

As long as Nikola Jokic is playing as he usually does, the Nuggets will jump out to a decent lead. They just need to hold on and keep their foot on the gas pedal to win by more than 11 points. Jokic is averaging 23.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. He’s playing like another MVP candidate and has the help of Jamal Murray once again to help lead the team. Murray is averaging 18.3 points and 5.1 assists on the year. Aaron Gordon and Porter Jr. are also both north of 16 per game.

Final Wizards-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Washington is (10-15-3) ATS and Denver is (11-15) ATS. Neither side has been good against the spread this season but there shouldn’t be any reason why the Nuggets don’t cover against the short-handed Wizards tonight.

Final Wizards-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -11.5 (-106)