By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Washington Wizards (11-14) visit the Indiana Pacers (13-12) on Friday. Action tips off at 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Wizards prediction and pick.

Washington has lost four consecutive games to drop them to 11th in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards are 10-12-3 against the spread while 52% of their games have gone over. Indiana has lost four of its last five but still resides in sixth place in the East. The Pacers are 14-11 against the spread while 54% of their games have gone under. This will be the third of four meetings between the teams. They split the first two matchups with each team picking up a road win.

Here are the Wizards-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Pacers Odds

Washington Wizards: +5 (-110)

Indiana Pacers: -5 (-110)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington has been a jackal and hyde team all year. The Wizards have a below average on offense where they rank 21st in scoring and 19th in offensive rating. They’ve been slightly better defensively ranking 14th in points allowed and 20th in defensive rating. If there is a strength for Washington it comes on the glass as they rank 12th in rebound differential and 11th in rebound rate. Bradley Beal will again miss tonight’s game while big man Kristaps Porzingis is questionable.

Regardless of whether Porzingis plays tonight, the Wizards will be looking to forward Kyle Kuzma to continue his strong play of late. Kuzma ranks third on the team in scoring, averaging 20.6 PPG. He’s been efficient from the field where he shoots 46% from the field. Kuzma has struggled from deep (31% from three) but he keeps defenses honest by attempting over seven threes per game.

The versatile forward has been a solid contributor outside of his scoring as well. He ranks second on the team in rebounding (7.5 RPG) and is quietly a solid distributor (3.5 APG). Kuzma played well in their two previous meetings with the Pacers, scoring 18 and 22 points. He’s played especially well lately, averaging 24.3 PPG over his last nine games. His strong play of late is something to consider before making a Wizards-Pacers prediction.

Guard Monte Morris figures to be a major part of Washington’s game plan as he has been playing well of late. Morris averages just 9.5 PPG and 5.2 APG but is coming off one of his best games of the season. In their loss to Chicago, Morris played a season-high 37 minutes and rewarded the team with 17 points on 54% shooting and eight assists.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Indiana has been one of the best stories of the young season given their low preseason expectations. The Pacers have a solid offense that ranks 11th in scoring and 16th in offensive rating. They’re a below-average defensive unit, ranking 25th in points allowed and 19th in defensive rating. Indiana doesn’t do itself any favors on the glass, however, as they’re just 25th in rebound differential and 22nd in rebound rate. Notably, Chris Duarte remains out tonight while Myles Turner is questionable.

If the previous two matchups between these teams are any indication, guard Tyrese Haliburton figures to be the focal point of Indiana’s offense tonight. Haliburton is having an incredible season as he’s averaged 19.4 PPG while dishing out a league-high 11 APG. He has been a menace on defense as his 1.9 steals per game ranks third in the league. Haliburton is coming off one of his best games of the season when he scored 26 points and dished out 15 assists in their loss to Minnesota. He tore up the Wizards in their previous two games – averaging 25.5 PPG and 9.5 APG while shooting 56%.

While Haliburton is the star of Indiana’s show, rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin has put together an All-Rookie caliber season. Mathurin ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 18.1 PPG. He doesn’t contribute much outside of scoring but is a capable defender who provides the Pacers with instant energy off the bench. Mathurin has had a rough stretch of games, however, so a big night isn’t guaranteed. Over his last four games, the rookie has averaged just 12.5 PPG while shooting an abysmal 30% from the field. That being said, he scored 19 points in their last meeting with Washington and they don’t have the defensive personal to match up with him once he enters the game.

Final Wizards-Pacers Prediction & Pick

Washington couldn’t hang with Bradley Beal healthy in their last meeting with Indiana and I don’t expect things to change now that he’s injured. Keep an eye on the status of Porzingis and Turner but Indiana should get back on track as they return home.

Final Wizards-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -5 (-110)