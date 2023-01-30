More can’t-miss NBA action is coming from AT&T Center on Monday night as the San Antonio Spurs (14-36) host the visiting Washington Wizards (23-26). Washington will look to continue their winning streak while San Antonio looks to end their skid. Check out our NBA odds series for our Wizards-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards are currently on a five game winning streak in which they’ve taken down the likes of Dallas, New York, and New Orleans. Sitting at 23-26 and ninth in the Eastern Conference, the Wizards have proven that they can win games against other gritty contenders, a trend that hasn’t been achieved in recent years. Sporting their new and improved lineup, the Wizards will look to extend their streak to six games with a win at San Antonio tonight.

The San Antonio Spurs are continuing to have a nightmare season and are currently in the midst of yet another losing stretch. They’ve lost their last five games and are only 1-10 in their last 11 games. They’re just barely avoiding the worst record in the league and have had trouble staying healthy this season. Their focus will be on continued growth and improvement as they look to take down a pesky Wizards team on their home court.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Washington Wizards have had luck this season with their new lineup. After relying mostly on Bradley Beal for the past few years, the Wizards have been able to find favorable roster additions and create a chemistry between their players. Perhaps the biggest upgrades came with the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma. Porzingis is just barely leading the team with 22.1 PPG (Kuzma and Beal both with 20 PPG) and has been their leading rebounder and shot blocker. While they’re looking to adjust without Rui Hachimura, their recent win streak will indicate that the Wizards are going to be just fine.

The Wizards have been a better road team this year at 14-12 ATS. The recent streak they’re on has been especially impressive due to the fact that a different player is leading the charge each night. Kuzma recently scored 33 points in a win and Daniel Gafford has been dominating, sporting a double-double in their last game. For the Wizards right now, it’s about finding the hot hand and going to them all night. Recently, they’ve had contributions from everywhere. Look for Porzingis to get involved tonight and feast during a mismatch.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The San Antonio Spurs would like nothing more than to give their fans a well-deserved win at home. They’ve only seen their team win once in the month of January, so they’re hoping for some good fortune as this terrible month comes to a close for them. The good news is that Jeremy Sochan will be back in the lineup for the Spurs. The talented rookie has an unorthodox game style that fits perfectly with Gregg Popovich’s schemes. He provides a huge boost for them on the defensive end and is always a treat to see at the free-throw line with his one-handed stroke.

Tre Jones will have to be an exceptional facilitator in this one to help his team. He’s averaging 6.3 assists per game which is top-20 in the league, but not enough to compensate for all the Spurs’ shortcomings. They’re currently a roster without an identity and lacking a star player. Keldon Johnson has served as such thus far, but the Spurs are still a few key players away from giving these talented rookies a roster to work with. They’ve played somewhat better at home, so if they’re ever going to get a win, they’d rather have it at the AT&T Center.

Final Wizards-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Wizards are hot right now and playing great basketball. The exact opposite is true of the San Antonio Spurs. Look for the Wizards to keep streaking and cover in this one.

Final Wizards-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards -6 (-110)