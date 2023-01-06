By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Washington Wizards (17-22) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22) on Friday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Thunder prediction.

Washington has won five of their last six games to bump them into 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards have covered 47% of their games while 53% have gone under the projected point total. Oklahoma City has lost three of their last four games, dropping them to 13th place in the Western Conference. The Thunder have covered 58% of their games while 58% have gone over. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. The Thunder took the first matchup in Washington, 121-120.

Here are the Wizards-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Thunder Odds

Washington Wizards: +1.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Thunder

TV: NBCS Washington+, Bally OK

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington should feel good about their chances of covering tonight thanks to their recent turnaround. At one point losers of 11 consecutive games, the Wizards have clawed their way back into playoff contention and now sit just half a game back of the play-in game. Although they previously lost by one to this same Oklahoma City team at home, that was prior to their recent breakout. Washington has been stellar on both ends of the floor over the last few weeks, but it is their offensive in particular which has been most important. They’ve averaged 118.6 PPG over their last five games while shooting a stellar 51% from the floor.

With Bradley Beal out again with an injury, Washington has relied on their talented frontcourt to carry the load. Over their last five games, Kristaps Porzingis (24 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 2.2 BPG), Rui Hachimura (19.6 PPG), and Kyle Kuzma (17.8 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.4 APG) have been incredible for the Wizards. They lead the team in plus/minus during their recent stretch and have been the biggest factors in Washington’s turnaround.

Against the Thunder, Kristaps Porzingis is the biggest factor in whether or not the Wizards cover the spread. His immense stature should pose a major problem for the Thunder. Oklahoma City is one of the shortest teams in the league, with only journeyman Mike Muscala standings above 6’10”. That bodes well for the 7’3″ Porzingis. He scored 27 points and pulled down nine rebounds in their previous meeting with OKC and has been constantly stellar all season. He averages 22.2 PPG and 8.9 RPG for the season. The stretch-five is a force both inside and out, as his ability to space the floor but also punish opponents down low is a rare trait in today’s NBA. Look for the big man to be a focal point with Beal injured.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Arguably the NBA League Pass darling, the Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the most inconsistent teams in the league. They aren’t good (yet) given their youth and inexperience. However, they certainly aren’t bad, either. The Thunder have a budding star in Shai Gilegeous-Alexander and a group of role players who just dropped 150 points on the Celtics without SGA. The Thunder play at the third-fastest pace in the league and force the second-most turnovers per game. They forced Washington into 19 turnovers in the previous meeting – something they’ll likely try to duplicate tonight.

Despite their incredible performance without SGA against the Celtics, the Thunder’s best chance of covering tonight comes through their star guard. Gilegeous-Alexander has been incredible this season, averaging 30.9 PPG, 5.7 APG, and 1.6 SPG. He’s been remarkably efficient for a slashing guard as he shoots 50% from the floor. The 24-year-old is a nightly threat to score 40 points – something he has done three times this season, including against Washington. In the Thunder win, SGA dropped 42 points on 14-22 shooting in addition to seven assists.

For as good as SGA has been, the recent play of Josh Giddey is what gives the Thunder a great chance of covering tonight. Giddey has been solid all year, averaging 15.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 5.3 APG. The triple-double threat has taken big strides as a shooter this season as he’s shooting 47% from the floor. He has appeared to take things up a notch over their last few games, averaging 20.5 PPG on 53% shooting and 7.3 RPG over his last four appearances.

Final Wizards-Thunder Prediction & Pick

Porzingis has a chance to single-handily take over tonight’s game with Bradley Beal sidelined, but SGA’s previous game against Washington makes me weary to take a side. We’ll ride with the over tonight thanks to Washington’s improved offense and Oklahoma City’s atrocious defense.

Final Wizards-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Over 231.5 (-110)