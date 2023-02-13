NBA action is live from San Francisco as the Washington Wizards (26-29) take the cross-country road trip to face the Golden State Warriors (28-28) in an East/West matchup. Check out our NBA odds series for our Wizards-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards are in the midst of a stretch in which they’ve won eight of their last 11 games. They beat the Pacers their last time out behind the hot shooting of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. At the nine-spot in the Eastern Conference Standings, the Wizards are looking to close the first half of the season strong as they cling onto playoff position. They’ll look to make it three-straight as they visit the Warriors tonight. Kyle Kuzma is questionable for this one with a left ankle sprain.

The Golden State Warriors are sitting at .500 and hold the nine-spot in their respective Western Conference. The Warriors have split their last 10 games and are coming off of back-to-back losses. The Warriors have had some bad luck with the injury bug this season, but will look to sport their new addition of Gary Payton II once he can be cleared by doctors. With James Wiseman no longer with the Warriors, they’ll look for answers down low elsewhere as they try to lock up the Wizards. Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain; Steph Curry will be out.

Here are the Wizards-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Warriors Odds

Washington Wizards: +3 (-106)

Golden State Warriors: -3 (-114)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Warriors

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Washington

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m PT

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards have been a solid team this year and can replicate their 2021 playoff run with a similar situation this season. It seems as though Bradley Beal finally has some help in the scoring department with the additions of Porzingis and Kuzma. Their last game against the Pacers was especially impressive as the Wizards shot 70% from the field as a team and won by double-digits. It will be interesting to see how the cross-country road trip affects their play, but they’ll look to continue their hot shooting as the slight underdogs in this matchup.

The Wizards are 7-3 in their last 10 games. In those games, they’ve covered at the same rate of 7-3 ATS. They’re shooting exceptionally from the field and have gotten hot in their last couple of games. They matchup very well against the undersized Warriors in this one, but will have to forget their road woes if they want to win in the Chase Center. Washington is 4-2 ATS in their last six against Golden State.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Golden State Warriors seem to be hanging back in the West and waiting for the perfect time to go on one of their signature runs before the playoffs. At the nine-seed, they’ll have to be sharp in avoiding falling out of contention. The Warriors have been dealing with injuries all year and will be without Curry in this one. They’ll look towards Jordan Poole to lead their offense and hope that Klay Thompson can get hot from the field.

The Warriors have been stellar at home and have a 21-7 record when playing in the Chase Center. In those home games, the Warriors have covered to the tune of 16-11 ATS. They certainly love shooting on their home rims and hope to continue their winning ways as the home team tonight. They’ll hope for a rowdy arena once the threes start to fall, looking to fend off the streaky Wizards.

Final Wizards-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The absence of Steph Curry in this contest may be the reason I’d lean towards the Wizards to cover here. They’re very hot from the field right now and will be healthy coming into this one. If Kuzma can play, they’ll have even more of a size advantage against the Warriors. I think it’ll be extremely close as the Wizards do just enough to cover here.

Final Wizards-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards +3 (-106)