James Harden finally got his wish, with the Philadelphia 76ers trading the disgruntled star to the Los Angeles Clippers just a week into the 2023-24 NBA season. Many expected this to be the ultimate outcome after Harden asked out over the summer and expressed his desire to go to the Clippers, even after rumors suggested LA was backing off.

With the Harden trade now out of the way, which other NBA players are most likely to be traded this season? It would be a surprise if there are any other blockbusters this early in the season, but activity will surely pick up closer to the deadline and we could always see some smaller deals come to fruition in the early going.

With that said, here are the NBA players most likely to be traded during the 2023-24 season after the Harden bombshell.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Zach LaVine is a very talented guard who is playing at a high level early in the season. The All-Star guard has been the main piece of the Bulls for years, but they could be sellers this season. Chicago is off to a slow start this season, but LaVine has performed well.

LaVine had a 51-point performance against the Detroit Pistons in the third game of the season. He shot 19-33 from the field and 7-13 from three in that game, but it wasn't enough for Chicago to win the game.

The Bulls are trying to compete in the Eastern Conference, as they added quality role players in the offseason. However, Chicago's roster hasn't performed at a high level. At best, the Bulls could sneak into the playoffs but would be eliminated early. LaVine would draw interest around the NBA and if the Bulls sell at the deadline, he could be traded this season.

Another Bulls star who could be on the move is DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan is still an All-Star caliber player but is 34 years old. Chicago is not in a position to win a championship and could miss the playoffs entirely. The Bulls should capitalize on his value now and trade him to a team looking to contend.

DeRozan is in the final year of his deal and could leave in free agency for nothing if the Bulls don't trade him this season. This should be the year Chicago finally decides to sell and acquire young talent and draft capital to build a better future.

6. OG Anunoby

Pascal Siakam could probably be on this list as well, especially with how this season has started for the Toronto Raptors. However, let's start here. OG Anunoby is a talented two-way player who will have a ton of interest from playoff teams at the deadline. Many teams were interested in Anunoby at the last trade deadline, but Toronto decided to retain him for now.

This season, Anunoby could be on the move as the Raptors have to pick a direction. Anunoby could yield multiple first-round picks and potentially a young player. His elite defense makes him very valuable, and he has improved as a scorer and shooter.

The Raptors will likely trade Anunoby this season, as his value is very high and could give them future assets.

5. Tyus Jones

Tyus Jones is a point guard whom the Washington Wizards acquired this offseason. Jones is a talented point guard who is getting a chance to start in Washington after being the backup on the Memphis Grizzlies for years. Through three games, Jones is averaging 15 points per game, along with 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals. He is shooting 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.

While Jones is playing well, he is 27 years old and in the final year of his deal. With the Wizards in a rebuild, they could move Jones at the deadline, who would garner a lot of interest from contending teams. He's also in the final year of his deal, and Washington may want to move him rather than potentially losing him for nothing.

Jones is a talented playmaker, and playoff teams should try to acquire him at the deadline.

4. Jae'Sean Tate

Jae'Sean Tate is a solid forward who could be moved from the Houston Rockets at the deadline. In his four-year career, Tate has averaged 11 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and a steal per game. While Tate is a solid player, Houston could move him as they may prioritize playing their young forwards. Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason are young players who could have more minutes opened up to them if Tate is moved. Eason hasn't played this season but will likely return in 2-3 weeks.

Houston should prioritize playing Eason and Whitmore at forward over Tate, leaving him expandable at the deadline.

3. Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier is a talented guard who the Charlotte Hornets could trade. Rozier is a good scorer, who averaged 21.1 points and 5.1 assists last season. The 29-year-old doesn't fit the young timeline of the Hornets, who are building around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Rozier could provide scoring on a contending team, and Charlotte could move him for added NBA draft capital.

2. Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield is a great three-point shooter who has been in trade rumors for years. Hield was moved to the Indiana Pacers a few years ago but has been in trade rumors once again.

A team interested in adding shooting would be a great fit for Hield. He has averaged 16.1 points in his NBA career, shooting 40.2 percent from downtown. The sharpshooter should be a hot commodity for contending teams this season.

1. Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon is almost certainly going to be traded this season. The Portland Trail Blazers acquired him after flipping Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics and were looking to flip Brogdon. However, they didn't find a good offer and will now look to move him later on this season.

Brogdon is a solid point guard who won the Sixth Man of the Year Award this past season. He does a little bit of everything and would be a quality guard for playoff teams to add. The Blazers have talented young guards and could look for additional draft capital in return for Brogdon.

Brogdon should be traded at some point this season.

There are lots of trades that will go down this season, but these eight players should be on the move.