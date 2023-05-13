Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Boston Celtics in a decisive Game 7 showdown at the TD Garden to determine who advances to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Miami Heat. We’re at the TD Garden, sharing our NBA odds series, making a 76ers-Celtics Game 7 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Celtics defeated the 76ers 95-86 in Game 6 on the road to force a Game 7 at the TD Garden. Now, they will face a Sixers team with a coach who is 6-9 in Game 7, including four losses in a row since 2015.

The Celtics led 29-22 after the first quarter. Then, Boston led 50-43 at halftime. But the Sixers led 73-71 after three quarters and it looked like they might be on their way to a potential series-clinching victory. However, the Celtics clamped down in the fourth quarter, and allowed only 13 points in the final frame. Jayson Tatum also powered a fourth-quarter surge when he hit 16 points and outscored the Sixers. Significantly, it was a great recovery after only having three points through the first three quarters.

Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Ultimately, the Celtics had players contribute to their scoring, including Jaylen Brown with 17 points.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each had 26 points. However, the rest of the team could not score or shoot well. James Harden struggled with 13 points while shooting 4 for 16 in Game 6.

The Celtics shot 42.3 percent from the field, while the Sixers shot 36.1 percent. Likewise, the Celtics converted 42.9 percent of their 3-pointers, while the Sixers made only 23.5 percent. The Celtics dominated the boards 50-38. However, they also turned the ball over 17 times.

Here are the 76ers-Celtics Game 7 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: 76ers-Celtics Game 7 Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +7 (-112)

Boston Celtics: -7 (-108)

Over: 201 (-110)

Under: 201 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7

TV: ABC

Stream: NBA

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers had a golden opportunity to win Game 6 at home. Unfortunately, they could not get the job done. There is one corresponding factor in all their victories and losses that may determine how this game goes.

Harden had 45 points on 17 for 30 shooting in Game 1. Likewise, he had 42 points on 16 for 23 shooting in the Game 4 victory. Harden also made 4 of 8 shots for 17 points in a Game 5 win. Conversely, Harden shot 2 for 14, 3 for 14, and 4 for 16 in losses in Game 2, Game 3, and Game 6. It should tell you that Harden is the primary factor in whether the Sixers can win this game. Yes, Embiid and Maxey are still around. But Embiid and Maxey played relatively well in Game 6, but it was not enough to take down the Celtics. Ultimately, the Sixers need Harden to shoot the ball well. Harden must take better shots and find a way to get hot.

The 76ers will cover the spread if Harden can take charge and start scoring. Then, the Sixers need Embiid and Maxey to continue to excel. The bench must score more than 11 points.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are an enigma. Curiously, they struggled in Game 5 and could have found themselves eliminated in Game 6 had they not hunkered down and played tough defense in the fourth quarter.

Tatum performed well in the fourth quarter but struggled throughout. Ultimately, he must play better throughout the game to prevent the Celtics from falling behind early. The Celtics also need Smart to continue to excel in this game. Likewise, Boston needs Brown to keep playing well. The Celtics only played seven players in Game 6. Will that play a factor in this one?

Malcolm Brogdon is the primary guy off the bench. Therefore, expect him to pick up a heavy load while playing in the second quarter. Brogdon played well in Game 6 and must excel in the final game.

But the Celtics also turned the ball over too many times. Thus, they cannot repeat this if they hope to win Game 7. The Celtics must find ways to avoid mishandling the ball and play a cleaner style.

The Celtics will cover the spread if Tatum, Brown, and Smart can thrive. Then, the Celtics must play a clean game and not turn the ball over.

Final 76ers-Celtics Game 7 Prediction & Pick



The Sixers blew a golden opportunity. Now, they face the Celtics at the TD Garden and will find it difficult to pull out as road win in Game 7. Expect the Celtics to use that momentum to roll in this one, giving themselves a rematch in the Eastern Conference Finals with the Heat.

Final 76ers-Celtics Game 7 Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -7 (-108)