During this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend, the 2025 HBCU Classic will feature a series of events geared toward the HBCU community. The events will include various celebrations, entertainment, and career development opportunities.

The 2025 HBCU Classic continues to highlight the league's dedication to honoring the culture and traditions of HBCUs while giving HBCU students access to career development opportunities. The HBCU Classic will have AT&T as its presenting sponsor for the fourth year in a row, along with associate sponsors Google and Foot Locker.

Announced last Fall, Morehouse College and Tuskegee University will face off in the classic. Both institutions are from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). In addition to playing in the classic, each school will receive $100,000 from the league and AT&T.

Representatives of both the league and AT&T expressed their excitement about the upcoming NBA HBCU Classic.

“The NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T has become a highlight of the league calendar as we continue to use our platform to celebrate HBCU culture and traditions,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum. “We’re excited to showcase a conference matchup between two historic programs in Morehouse College and Tuskegee University, while also providing career development opportunities that elevate the experience for HBCU students throughout the weekend.”

“AT&T is excited to present the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic,” said AT&T’s Chief Diversity Officer Michelle Jordan. “We’re proud to support the next generation of scholars, athletes, and future makers as they make meaningful connections and gain the right tools to reach their dreams. Our support helps to connect students and athletes to greater possibilities while creating an engaging experience for NBA fans.”

The NBA HBCU Classic will host four different events: the HBCU Classic “Welcome to the Bay” Event, the NBA HBCU Classic Teams Participating in NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service, the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars: Player Development Workshop, and the NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T—HBCU Career Development Session.

The HBCU Classic is set to take place February 15, 2025, at 2 p.m. PT in Oakland, California. Tickets for the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic can be purchased online or through the NBA Events App.