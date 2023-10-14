The Miami Heat were linked to several different players this offseason in trade rumors such as Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and Jrue Holiday. After making a surprising run to the NBA Finals last season, the Heat were looking to bolster their roster to build upon that momentum. They ended up striking out on all of those targets and will bring back a similar roster with a few minor additions. Tyler Herro has had his name mentioned in trade rumors for the Heat for a while, but in the case of Beal, the team reportedly preferred keeping Herro instead as per Zach Lowe of ESPN.

“From what I heard, the Heat looked at that situation and said, ‘We don't think Bradley Beal, who's seven years older than Tyler Herro, is $30 million better than Tyler Herro going forward. We just don't think the upgrade is worth it.”

Instead of landing with the Heat, Bradley Beal was ultimately acquiring by the Phoenix Suns in a trade. Herro is under contract with the team through the 2026-27 season when his contact will pay him $33 million. During that same season, Beal will be paid around $57 million with the Suns.

This past season, Herro averaged 20.1 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists with splits of 43.9 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 93.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In comparison, Beal averaged 23.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists with splits of 50.6 percent shooting from the field, 36.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.