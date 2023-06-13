In just a little over two weeks from now, a batch of new faces will be entering the NBA with the 2023 NBA Draft coming right up on June 22 in Chicago.

While most eyes are on Victor Wembanyama and his seemingly inevitable selection by the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, there remains plenty of mystery from the No. 2 slot and beyond. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, up to five teams could be looking to trade out of their first-round picks, naming the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets as among the clubs potentially looking for such a transaction.

Brian Windhorst says that the Portland Trail Blazers (3), Houston Rockets (4), Detroit Pistons (5), and Dallas Mavericks (10) are looking to trade out of their first round picks in next week’s NBA Draft on @GetUpESPN this morning. pic.twitter.com/IMsokBb5Uq — Aaron Johnson (@AJohnsonNBA) June 13, 2023

It's hard to think of all the aforementioned teams would pull off such a move, but even one of them trading a first-round pick could significantly change the complexion of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Hornets own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft which means they can get their hands on the next best thing with Wembanyama, of course, as the undisputed top asset in the draft. The Blazers got a bit lucky in winning the No. 3 pick, as they outdid their pre-lottery odds. They can use that pick as trade bait to get Damian Lillard a commodity that can help him right away in his search for an elusive NBA title.

The Houston Rockets are picking fourth, which adds to their interesting offseason amid rumors of a potential James Harden reunion. The Pistons ended up with the No. 5 selection. And then there are the Dallas Mavericks, who surprisingly missed the playoffs and in turn, got a lottery pick at No. 10.